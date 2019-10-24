New She-Ra and the Princesses of Power Season 4 Trailer Showcases Queen Glimmer, Catra and Hordak’s Evil Plot

A new trailer for the upcoming season of She-Ra and the Princesses of Power tries to bring together the disparate pieces of the Rebellion under a new monarch in the wake of the previous season. It also showcases some new powerful energies at work, and Catra and Hordak working together to bring about the various princesses downfall. Also, apparently, there’s a spy in the Rebellion! (It’s probably Double Trouble, the new shape-shifting character that allies with the Horde, right?)

The new season of She-Ra and the Princesses of Power is set to pick things up after the world-shattering events of the previous season. Not only is Queen Angella gone, but the portal triggered by Catra has basically allowed for the arrival of Hordak Prime, the bigger and badder (and original) version of Hordak.

“There are plenty of [elements of Masters of the Universe] coming up,” series creator Noelle Stevenson told ComicBook.com earlier this year. “The show is only just getting started, so stay tuned. There are some things on the horizon.”

After Queen Angella’s heroic sacrifice, it’s Glimmer’s time to take the throne. But with Horde Prime’s arrival looming, the princesses begin to lose grip. The all new season of #SheRa and the Princesses of Power comes to @Netflix 11/5! #SheRa pic.twitter.com/b8HYWiwmJ0 — She-Ra and the Princesses of Power (@DreamWorksSheRa) October 24, 2019

Here’s how DreamWorks Animation describes the upcoming season in the video description for the latest trailer:

“After Queen Angella’s heroic sacrifice, it’s Glimmer’s time to take the throne. But her reign as Queen begins during the most chaotic time in Etheria. With Horde Prime’s arrival looming, the princesses begin to lose grip and a secret weapon falls into Catra’s lap.”

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power Season 4 is set to release on Netflix on November 5th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the animated series right here.