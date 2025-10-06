Next Star Trek Show Release Date May Have Accidentally Been Leaked

With Star Trek: Strange New Worlds having recently wrapped its third season, fans have been left wondering when the next voyage will begin. The upcoming Star Trek series has been in production under showrunners Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau, and will introduce a new generation of cadets. While Paramount+ has so far kept release details vague, it sounds like the wait for the next Star Trek series might not be too long after all.

That show is, of course, Starfleet Academy, and actor and comedian Gina Yashere, who plays half-Klingon, half-Jem’Hadar Starfleet officer and instructor Lura Thok, may have just revealed a more specific launch date. On Instagram, Yashere posted a still of herself in a full face of prosthetics. In the caption, she wrote, “The prosthetic department at @startrek are a bunch of geniuses,” and concluded with the bombshell, “See you in January 2026.” The caption was later edited to change to “early in 2026”. If accurate, that would make Starfleet Academy the first Star Trek series to kick off the new year, and make January the month fans can expect to enroll.

Here’s the original caption:

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Could Be Coming in January

The reveal comes as anticipation for Starfleet Academy is at an all-time high across the fandom. The series will reportedly zero in on a group of Starfleet hopefuls training at the iconic institution, introducing a youthful coming-of-age element to the usual Trek menu. Still, the inclusion of Yashere’s character is a good indication that the show won’t shy away from exploring the more complex corners of Starfleet’s history, especially in the post-Dominion War era.

Yashere’s post comes just two months after the release of the Starfleet Academy first-look teaser. The trailer features Holly Hunter as Nahla Ake, a long-lived half-Lanthanite, Chancellor of Starfleet Academy, and Captain of the USS Athena, as she gives a rallying speech to cadets. We also got a glimpse of a few environments, uniforms, and the general tone of the show. While oldhead reactions to the trailer were mixed, it’s clear the creators are aiming to continue in the footsteps of Discovery and SNW, while enrolling a new generation of Trekkies. If January 2026 truly is the destination, we may not have to wait much longer to see if the young cadets are able to carry the torch.

