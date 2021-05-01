NFL Star Aaron Rodgers Could Retire To Host Jeopardy

✖

New reports have emerged that NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers could retire from football to host Jeopardy! Yesterday, the NFL Draft ground to a standstill when news of the Green Bay Packers’ QB situation became public knowledge. Rodgers had recently hosted the game show, and a lot of people enjoyed his tenure. But, this is completely different territory than most things in sports history. A reigning MVP deciding to step away to host Jeopardy! sounds like something out a movie. However, in 2021, things can be all kinds of strange. Ian Rappoport from the NFL Network says that he would have to repay the team $11.5 million this year and the next if he chose to go that route. But, the Packers superstar has the money to go that route if he chose to do it. This is a serious consideration according to the reporter. So, a normal Draft week for Green Bay has become a massive source of confusion for many. Packers general manager Brian Gutenkunst spoke to the media yesterday.

If Aaron Rodgers retires (to host Jeopardy or just retire), he would have to repay the team $11.5M this year and $11.5M if he remains retired next year — all from his signing bonus. Unless the situation is repaired to his liking, this is a serious consideration, I’m told. https://t.co/kEQwpexqX0 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 30, 2021

"I certainly look back to last year's draft and just kind of maybe some of the communication issues we could have done better," The GM explained. "There's no doubt about it. The draft's an interesting thing. It can kind of unfold differently than you think it's going to unfold, and it happens pretty fast. But certainly, I think, looking back on it sitting where we sit today there could have been some communication things we did better."

"I'm not going to speak for Aaron, but I think obviously we have a really good team and I do think he'll play for us again," Gutekunst added. "And like I said, we're going to work towards that and we've been working towards that on a number of different fronts. The value that he adds to our football is really immeasurable, you know what I mean? He brings so much to the table not only as a player but as a leader. He's so important to his teammates, to his coaches, so yeah, that's the goal.”

He concluded, ”I think we obviously have a very good football team here, we have a great organization, we're very committed to him and I think as the lines of communication have been open, I'm just optimistic that that's what's best for the Green Bay Packers and I truly believe that's what's best for Aaron Rodgers, as well."

Would you like to see Rodgers full time on the show? Let us know down in the comments!