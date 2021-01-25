Nickelodeon Asks If Viewers Had A Crush On Danny Phantom

Nickelodeon asked if their viewers had a crush on Danny Phantom growing up. It’s common now on the Internet for animation fans to talk about the characters that influenced them. The channel decided to take it a bit further with everyone’s favorite teenage superhero. Now, Danny Fenton had to juggle a number of crushes over the course of the series. From Paulina, to Sam, and even Valerie, there were a lot of girls vying for the kid’s attention. Now, Phantom Planet might have solidified your one true pairing. Or maybe you feel like Valerie just made more sense. Nick wants to give all those out there who feel like it could have gone better a chance to sound off. Check out the responses below for all the juicy takes.

When series creator Butch Hartman decided to leave Nick, he told fans his reasoning on YouTube.

who was your first crush and why was it Danny Phantom? — Nickelodeon Animation (@NickAnimation) January 19, 2021

"I am leaving Nickelodeon," Hartman explained to fans. "This is not clickbait. This is not a joke. This is completely 100% serious. I have reached a decision and it's just time to go. These things happen with careers in Hollywood sometimes, and I'm certainly not the first person ever to leave a studio, and certainly won't be the last, but it's the first time for me."

"I never had a job this long at one place," he continued. "A lot of you are probably very young. You're probably not even 20 years old yet, and just to imagine being at one job for 20 years is probably a little hard to imagine but when you get to be my age and you've had a career as long as I have it can be pretty interesting to be at a job at one studio for so long, and I must tell you I've had the time of my life at Nickelodeon. I've never been disappointed. I've never been let down. I've been treated extremely well by everybody there. This is not a video to diss on Nickelodeon or to trash them or anything because they've just been fantastic."

Well, did you have a crush on Danny? Let us know down in the comments! Check out the reactions down below: