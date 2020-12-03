Nickelodeon Announces Festive New Episodes Of Blue's Clues & You Guest Starring Steve Burns And Donovan Patton

✖

Nickelodeon will be celebrating the holidays in a big way this year, and you knew that was going to include Blue, Josh, and Magenta of Blue's Clues & You!. The show will launch an all-new festive episode this Friday at 11 AM EST titled Blue's Night Before Christmas, and the best part is that the episode will include former Blue's Clues hosts Steve (Steve Burns) and Joe (Donovan Patton). The episode will have Josh and Blue trying to figure out what Blue wants for Christmas, as well as decorate with Steve, wrap presents with Joe, and celebrate a night full of holiday traditions, and it was directed and written by Burns as well.

The episode also coincides with the launch of the new Blue's Clues & You! Listen and Play skill for Amazon Alexa, which was inspired by the show. The skill is available now on Alexa-enabled devices, and lets fans listen and play along to ten different storylines as they interact with Josh, Blue, Magenta, Tickety Tock, and more.

The perfect Christmas carol 🙌🎄 New episode of Blue's Clues & You! Friday at 11a/10c on @Nickelodeon pic.twitter.com/ZFHtCqaOnf — Nick Jr. (@nickjr) December 3, 2020

Preschoolers can use the feature to practice skills like listening and critical thinking while helping Josh figure out Blue's Clues, and parents can enable the skill simply by saying "Alexa, open Blue's Clues" and granting permission in the Alexa App.

Blue's Night Before Christmas is one part of Nickelodeon's Nickmas lineup, which will feature premieres and holiday specials and themed episodes from shows across the network, including The Casagrandes, PAW Patrol, SpongeBob SquarePants, The Loud House, Danger Force, All That, Rugrats, and more.

(Photo: Nickelodeon)

You can find the official description for Blue's Clues & You! below.

"A remake of the groundbreaking, curriculum-driven interactive series Blue’s Clues, Blue’s Clues & You! has a new generation of preschoolers searching for clues with beloved puppy Blue and new live-action host Josh (Josh Dela Cruz). The series features new CG-animation for Blue and Magenta, brand-new elements and refreshed iconic items from the original series including an updated Handy Dandy Notebook equipped with smartphone technology and the return of fan-favorite characters. The current second season of Blue’s Clues & You! will explore Josh’s Filipino-American heritage by incorporating traditional foods and Tagalog language, and continue to introduce kids to advanced subject matter such as sign language, geography, climate, science and emotions. The series airs regularly weekdays at 11 a.m. (ET/PT) on Nickelodeon."