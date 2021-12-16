Disney+ has confirmed a brand new TV series that is in the works for the streaming service with Disney Branded Television confirmed to be in early development on Noggin, an adaptation of the John Corey Whaley book. Writer Scott Weinger pitched the project to Disney. Though best known to some for his role in Full House and voicing Aladdin in the original animated movie Weinger has transitioned into a seasoned TV writer, penning episodes of The Muppets, Black-ish, and The Neighbors. Deadline first reported the news, revealing that the series is being described as “part Fault in Our Stars and part coming-of-age science-fiction.”

First published back in 2014, the original description for the book reads as follows: “The in between part is still a little fuzzy, but Travis can tell you that, at some point or another, his head got chopped off and shoved into a freezer in Denver, Colorado. Five years later, it was reattached to some other guy’s body, and well, here he is. Despite all logic, he’s still sixteen, but everything and everyone around him has changed. That includes his bedroom, his parents, his best friend, and his girlfriend. Or maybe she’s not his girlfriend anymore? That’s a bit fuzzy too. Looks like if the new Travis and the old Travis are ever going to find a way to exist together, there are going to be a few more scars. Oh well, you only live twice.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Weinger will executive produce the series alongside Randall Einhorn (Fargo, The Muppets) and Jeremy Stern.

Earlier to day came a first look trailer at what Disney+ subscribers can expect from the service in 2022, highlighting the original content that will be released alongisde the theatrical feature films that will stream exclusively on the platform. Below is a list of everything announced for 2022 so far: