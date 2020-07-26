Comic-Con 2020: NOS4A2 Season 2 Trailer Welcomes You to Christmasland

The AMC horror series NOS4A2 released a new Season 2 trailer during Comic-Con@Home over the weekend, welcoming viewers to Christmasland. But despite its cheerful-sounding name, Christmasland is anything but. Instead, it's the horrific, twisted fantasy Christmas village created by series antagonist Charlie Manx (Zachary Quinto) and where he deposits his victims -- children whose souls he feeds on to remain immortal. In the trailer, Charlie is headed to sinister place with his latest victim -- his nemesis Vic McQueen's (Ashleigh Cummings) young son, Wayne.

The race for Wayne's soul is a central part of NOS4A2's second season, which debuted last month on AMC and picked up with an eight year time jump from the events of season one which saw Vic initially defeat Charlie. However, now that Charlie has faced his own mortality, he's determined to get revenge on Vic through her son. Season two of the series will also shed some light on Charlie's history and series star Quinto previously expressed excitement at getting to see a new side of his chilling character.

"It was a conversation I had with the showrunner, with Jami O'Brien, before Season Two as they were launching the writers' room," Quinto shared with ComicBook.com. "And we got together to talk about the things that were important, and I felt like, on one hand, we had established this trope in Season One. So, audiences knew what it took for Charlie to go from old to young and vice versa. Knowing that we were going to start the season in the place of he's super old, we would see this reverse transformation happen off the top of the season."

He added, "And then I was like, 'I don't really see the point in necessarily just doing it to do it. We get that it's a thing, but why don't we position the season in a way that we can explore other stuff?' We spent so much time in Season One establishing story and relationships and I think we did a pretty good job of it, so now let's let Season Two be a place and a time where we can let those established things pay off."

NOS4A2, starring Zachary Quinto, Ashleigh Cummings, Jonathan Langdon, Jason David, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, Virginia Kull, Jahkara Smith and Ebon Moss-Bachrach airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on AMC.

