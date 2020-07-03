NOS4A2: Charlie Manx Shares a Drink With an Old Ally in New Clip (Exclusive)

In the first season of NOS4A2, Charlie Manx (Zachary Quinto) proved himself as a formidable foe, but with Vic McQueen (Ashleigh Cummings) having proven her tenacity in that debut season, Charlie realizes that he will need to enlist some allies in hopes of taking her down once and for all, as teased in the above exclusive clip of this week's episode. While fans met one of Charlie's allies in Bing Partridge (Ólafur Darri Ólafsson) last season, this new clip hints at Manx needing to enlist some supernatural power for his fight. Check out the exclusive clip above and tune in to a new episode of NOS4A2 this Sunday at 10 p.m. ET on AMC.

NOS4A2’s second season picks up eight years after the events of season one. Vic McQueen (Ashleigh Cummings) remains more determined than ever to destroy Charlie Manx (Zachary Quinto). Charlie, having faced his own mortality, emerges desperate for revenge against Vic. This time, he sets his sights on the person who means most to Vic – her eight-year-old son Wayne. The race for Wayne’s soul sends Vic and Charlie on a high-speed collision course, forcing both to confront the mistakes of their pasts in order to secure a hold on Wayne’s future.

While we witnessed the extent of Manx's supernatural prowess in the first season of the series, this new season also sheds light on the figure's history. Star Quinto previously expressed his excitement at getting to see a new side of the character.

"It was a conversation I had with the showrunner, with Jami O'Brien, before Season Two as they were launching the writers' room," Quinto shared with ComicBook.com. "And we got together to talk about the things that were important and I felt like, on one hand, we had established this trope in Season One. So audiences knew what it took for Charlie to go from old to young and vice versa. Knowing that we were going to start the season in the place of he's super old, we would see this reverse transformation happen off the top of the season."

He added, "And then I was like, 'I don't really see the point in necessarily just doing it to do it. We get that it's a thing, but why don't we position the season in a way that we can explore other stuff?' We spent so much time in Season One establishing story and relationships and I think we did a pretty good job of it, so now let's let Season Two be a place and a time where we can let those established things pay off."

Tune in to a new episode of NOS4A2 this Sunday at 10 p.m. ET on AMC.

