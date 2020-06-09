New NOS4A2 Sneak Peeks Tease the Good and Bad of Season 2 (Exclusive)

The second season of NOS4A2 is set to premiere on AMC on Sunday, June 21st with two back-to-back episodes, with all-new teasers for the upcoming season highlighting both the heroes and villains we're looking forward to reuniting with. Despite Bing Partridge initially appearing to be an ally of Vic McQueen, his true allegiances revealed his nefarious devotion to Charlie Manx, while Maggie Leigh proved to be one of Vic's most helpful and mysterious accomplices in her fight against the soul-sucking ghoul. Check out the exclusive teasers for the new season both above and below and tune in to the season premiere event on Sunday, June 21st at 9 p.m. ET.

NOS4A2’s second season picks up eight years after the events of Season One. Vic McQueen (Ashleigh Cummings) remains more determined than ever to destroy Charlie Manx (Zachary Quinto). Charlie, having faced his own mortality, emerges desperate for revenge against Vic. This time, he sets his sights on the person who means most to Vic – her eight-year-old son Wayne. The race for Wayne’s soul sends Vic and Charlie on a high-speed collision course, forcing both to confront the mistakes of their pasts in order to secure a hold on Wayne’s future.

Season Two also stars Jahkara Smith, Olafur Darri Olafsson, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Virginia Kull, Jonathan Langdon, Ashley Romans, Jason David, and Mattea Conforti. Jami O'Brien once again serves as the series' showrunner.

The original novel comes from author Joe Hill, who also had his novel Horns earn a live-action adaptation in the form of a movie starring Daniel Radcliffe and Juno Temple. Much like his father Stephen King, Hill has a penchant for blending a number of elements to create a unique narrative. NOS4A2 has themes of horror, fantasy, and drama all interwoven, resulting in a series that fails to be defined to one genre.

The first season of the series adapted roughly the first third of the novel, which also reinvented a number of plot points to create a fresh experience for those familiar with the source material. If the series were to continue on this trajectory, it would be safe to assume we could get a Season 3 of the program, though no word has emerged about whether this will occur.

Tune in to the Season Two premiere of NOS4A2 on Sunday, June 21st at 9 p.m. ET.

Are you looking forward to the series' return? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.