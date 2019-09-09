Save 30% on the Official Supernatural Cookbook

Supernatural is coming to an end this year, but fans can go on a culinary adventure with Sam and Dean Winchester for as long as their arteries can stand it. Supernatural: The Official Cookbook: Burgers, Pies, and Other Bites from the Road is slated for release on November 5th, and pre-orders are live on Amazon now for only $20.99 (30% off).

The book from Juline Tremaine and Jessica Torres covers the Winchester brother’s favorite dishes from small town diners across America. The official description reads:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Filled with delicious recipes inspired by the hit television series, this cookbook allows fans to experience the world of Supernatural like never before.

Whether you’re a seasoned chef, beginner cook, or diner food enthusiast like the Winchester Brothers, Supernatural: The Official Cookbook brings a variety both savory and sweet recipes from the show to life. When they aren’t keeping humanity safe from all kinds of otherworldly threats, Dean and Sam often take time to eat and devise their next steps for hunting monsters at a small-town diner. This complete culinary guide features some of the brothers’ favorite dishes, such as Dean’s breakfast Pigs ‘N A Poke, cheeseburger and fries, angel food cake, Sam’s salads—and, of course, pie!

Featuring other recipes inspired by characters and locations and complete with illustrations, recipe modifications, and mouthwatering full-color photos, this cookbook will inspire you to not wait for your next road trip and prepare your own delicious feast.”

Needless to say, if you’re planning a Supernatural finale party, this cookbook is a must have. Supernatural will return for its fifteenth and final season on October 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.