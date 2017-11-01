One ‘Riverdale’ Character You Don’t Expect Might Show Back Up

A minor character who appeared briefly in the season premiere of Riverdale might reappear in upcoming episodes, according to showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa.

Ben, layed by Moses Thiessen in the final moments of the premiere, was the Greendale native being seduced by Geraldine Grundy, Archie’s former music teacher with whom he had a relationship at the start of the show’s first season.

Thiessen, who appeared in the season one episode “The Last Picture Show” as the operator of a snack bar at Jughead’s favorite doomed drive-in theater, could be returning to the show, according to Aguirre-Sacasa, who told Glamour “I will tease that may not be the last time we see him.”

The reporter speaking with Aguirre-Sacasa admitted that their first thought was the boy might be Chic Cooper, Betty’s long-lost brother who is expected to appear on the series this season. Chic, though, has been cast — in the person of Hart Denton, who looks nothing like Thiessen.

Riverdale airs on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.