Only Murders in the Building Season 2 Trailer Released

Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building was a breakout hit for the streaming platform and the series, which stars Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selene Gomez, is coming back for a second season this summer. Now, just a few days after announcing the Season 2 premiere date of June 28th, Hulu has released the trailer for the upcoming second season as well and from the looks of things, the chaos in the co-op from Season 1 will continue in the new season which also sees the addition new cast member, Suicide Squad and Carnival Row star Cara Delevingne.

Season 1 of Only Murders in the Building was described as, “From the minds of Steve Martin, Dan Fogelman, and John Hoffman comes a comedic murder-mystery series for the ages. Only Murders in the Building follows three strangers (Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez) who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one. When a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio suspects murder and employs their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth. As they record a podcast of their own to document the case, the three unravel the complex secrets of the building which stretch back years. Perhaps even more explosive are the lies they tell one another. Soon, the endangered trio comes to realize a killer might be living amongst them as they race to decipher the mounting clues before it’s too late.”

https://youtu.be/cMIdScgVZSM

“Everyone in our amazing Building worked with such love and expertise through extraordinary times — and with incredible support from Disney, Hulu, and 20th TV — to create a first season that might live up to our legendary cast, our beloved New York City, and to make a show about connection,” series co-creator and executive producer John Hoffman said in a statement when the series was renewed. “To feel we’ve connected with our audience and hit the mark enough already to have the chance to continue — and to carry on our show’s wild ride of mystery-comedy-empathy — is too exciting for words. So, I’ll shut up now — and just say a huge thanks to all and I can’t wait for more!”

In addition to Gomez, Short, and Martin, Nathan Lane previously confirmed that he would also be returning for Season 2 of Only Murders in the Building. Lane, who plays building resident and podcast sponsor Teddy Dimas, didn’t elaborate on how his character returns, but promised it will come with a “big surprise”. Shirley MacLaine, Amy Schumer, and Michael Rapaport are also set to appear in Season 2.

“I come back. I can’t tell you how, but I do come back,” Lane said previously. “[Teddy] did not commit the murder but they were grave robbing. He comes back in an interesting way and there’s a big surprise.”

The second season of Only Murders in the Building debuts June 28th on Hulu.