Only Murders in the Building Gets New Season 3 Poster

Hulu has released the new poster for Only Murders in the Building Season 3 which you can check out below!

As previously reported, Season 3 of Only Murders in the Building will deal with (SPOILERS!) the murder that ended Season 2, when new character Ben Glenroy, played by Ant-Man star Paul Rudd, seemingly died on stage during the opening night of a new play. Season 3 will therefore follow Mabel (Selena Gomez), Charles (Steve Martin), and Oliver (Martin Short) as they work to try to find out what happened. Only Murders in the Building Season 3 is once again expanding its cast, with Meryl Streep headlining a handful of other new faces who will join Martin, Short, and Gomez in the cast. Other new additions include Grey’s Anatomy’s Jesse Williams and Emily in Paris‘ actress Ashley Park.

Two losses to the cast will be Nathan Lane’s Teddy Dimas and Amy Ryan’s Jan Bellows. Lane couldn’t fit Only Murders in the Building Season 3’s shooting schedule into his slate while doing other projects – something the actor confirmed to ComicBook.com just this week (see video above).

Only Murders in the Building has been a big breakout hit for Hulu, as viewers have come to love the unlikely trio of Martin, Short, and Gomez – as well as the revolving door of major guest stars who show up in the series. As you can see above, fans will get more of what they love from the series than ever.

What Is Only Murders in the Building Season 3 About?

The Season 2 finale of Only Murders in the Building ended with a one-year time jump centered on Ben Glenroy (Rudd). On the opening night of a play, Charles-Haden (Martin) confronted Ben and told him to “Stay away from her. I know what you did”. Ben collapsed and died on stage before answering the mystery of who “her” is and what was done – let alone what was done to Ben. Series co-creator John Hoffman has teased fans that those questions will drive Season 3:

“Oh, I would love to tell you that,” series co-creator Hoffman teased. “I really would love to tell you that. But I also like that question being posed in the minds of viewers between Seasons 2 and 3. I would just say this: It is definitely a question that we asked ourselves, and we sprang forward with a very definite answer.”

Only Murders in the Building returns for Season 3 on August 8th on Hulu.