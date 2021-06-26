Original Hulk Star Lou Ferrigno Has One Major Piece of Advice for Disney+ She-Hulk Series

✖

It doesn't get much more iconic than the original Incredible Hulk series, which starred Bill Bixby as Bruce Banner and Lou Ferrigno as the powerful Hulk. The series, which ran from 1978 to 1982, is still beloved by Marvel fans for its depiction of the character, and also sticks out thanks to its use of practical effects and makeup compared to today's heavy use of computer-generated effects. We'll get another interpretation of the Hulk franchise soon with Disney+'s upcoming She-Hulk series, and in a recent interview with TooFab, Ferrigno offered up one major point of advice to the new series to knock it out of the park.

She-Hulk is set to debut in 2022 and stars Tatiana Maslany in the role of Jennifer Walters' She-Hulk. For Ferrigno, the key to success comes in embracing an authentic look and not leaning as far into the world of CGI.

"I think it's a good idea, but I think we have to get retrained from seeing too much special effects because the more authentic, organic the character can be, the more believable," Ferrigno said. "So we have to see what happens because it may work for 'Star Wars' -- it may work for different films, but you know, when you have too much CGI, it gets confusing."

Ferrigno was also asked about some of the previous Hulk projects, and while Bixby will always be his favorite, he does like Ed Norton's take on the character.

"I like Ed Norton because it was very close to Bill Bixby," Ferrigno said. "You know the series could never be duplicated because Bill was fantastic. Today there is so much emphasis on CGI. So it has to come back to good stories -- that's what people want. That's why three decades of people -- I still meet fans of [the TV series] 'The Hulk' and they bring it up how much it affected their lives."

We'll have to wait and see which approach Disney and Marvel take with the new series, and if the show just goes the CGI route like it's done in previous films or if it takes a different approach, but we're excited to see Maslany take on the role regardless, and we can't wait to see what Marvel does with the character.

