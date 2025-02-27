The Office Polly Pocket Set Crams Dunder Mifflin Into a Mug

Following highly successful Polly Pocket collabs with The Addams Family and Monster High, Mattel has launched their biggest crossover yet with The Office. The set celebrates the 20th anniversary of the iconic NBC television series, and it allows you relive your favorite moments from Dunder Mifflin on the go thanks to its super compact form.

Tucked inside Michael Scott’s “World’s Best Boss” mug fans will find micro figures Michael, Dwight, Kevin, Jim, Pam, and Kelly along with six locations within the Scranton office. Naturally, there are tons of Easter eggs like the trashcan fire, Dwight’s pumpkin prank, the Dundie Awards and more. Note that the mug is basically 1:1 scale with a real mug, so it promises to be a super fun accessory for your desk. Below you’ll find a gallery of images along with details on where you can pick this set up.

The Polly Pocket x The Office launch comes as NY Toy Fair 2025 is set to kick off this weekend, but you won’t have to wait long to get your hands on the set. It is available starting today, February 27th here on Amazon and here at Entertainment Earth priced at $50. It should be available here at Walmart as well at some point soon.

The Office Is Getting a Reboot

The Office is making a comeback, and we have some details about what the revival is about. The Paper is the official title at this point, and showrunner Greg Daniels is returning alongside Nathan for You’s Michael Korman, with Domhnall Gleeson (About Time, Ex-Machina) and Sabrina Impacciatore (The White Lotus) to lead the ensemble.

The description of The Paper is as follows: “The documentary crew that immortalized Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton branch is in search of a new subject when they discover a dying historic Midwestern newspaper and the publisher trying to revive it with volunteer reporters.”

While we wait to see more about this spinoff series, it’s nice to know that it should have the same vibe as the original. Putting our trust into the series’ showrunners and executive producers should be easy given how successful and hilarious their previous projects have been. Hopefully The Paper will be just as iconic.