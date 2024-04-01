Orphan Black: Echoes Title Sequence Revealed

The countdown is officially on for Orphan Black: Echoes, with the highly-anticipated spinoff series set to premiere domestically this summer. Echoes, which is set in the same universe as BBC America and Space's beloved series Orphan Black, has already teased the ways that it will homage the very specific energy of the original series. Over the weekend, that included the first glimpse at Echoes' title sequence, which was released by the franchise's official accounts on social media.

The opening credits for Orphan Black: Echoes, which you can check out below, feature a new theme song sung by Julien Baker, who recently won several Grammys as part of the indie supergroup Boygenius. The original Orphan Black theme song was written and produced by the electronic artist Two Fingers.

What Is Orphan Black: Echoes About?



Orphan Black: Echoes follows a group of women as they weave their way into each other's lives and embark on a thrilling journey, unraveling the mystery of their identity and uncovering a wrenching story of love and betrayal. Krysten Ritter will star as Lucy, a woman who has an unimaginable origin story and is trying to find her place in the world. Anna Fishko will serve as showrunner and writer of Orphan Black: Echoes, while series co-creator John Fawcett will return as an executive producer and director. The series also stars Keeley Hawes, Amanda Fix, and Avon Jogia.

"I also appreciate that it's an existing franchise," Ritter previously said of working on the show. "There's so much TV; it's so hard to launch new shows, and this is a cool opportunity to do this next installation in the franchise. It's wildly different. There are going to be Easter eggs, but it's really a completely new story, new everything. But the first one was so good; it's a really interesting, cool world to walk into."

Will There Be Other Orphan Black Spinoffs?

Last year, Boat Rocker Studios president of kids and family Jon Rutherford teased what fans can expect from Echoes, and also revealed that it is "100% our goal" to create even more spinoff series, especially if the first spinoff proves successful.

"We see this as a first instalment in the new universe and AMC shares our vision," Rutherford explained. "It has a lot of experience in this area with franchises like The Walking Dead and Breaking Bad."

"There has always been strong interest in going back into the Orphan Black universe on both sides [AMC and Boat Rocker], but it was about finding the right creative dynamic to take the franchise forward," Rutherford said elsewhere in the interview. "There are several different paths it could have gone down, but Anna's solution is the perfect starting point to continue the story."

Orphan Black: Echoes will premiere on Sunday, June 23rd on AMC, AMC+, and BBC America.