Orphan Black: Echoes Release Date Revealed

Orphan Black: Echoes, the highly-anticipated offshoot of BBC America's Orphan Black, just got its biggest update yet. On Friday, it was announced that Orphan Black: Echoes will premiere on Sunday, June 23rd on AMC, AMC+, and BBC America. This comes after Echoes, which has been in the works since 2021, already released its teaser trailer confirming a June release window.

Echoes is led by Jessica Jones star Krysten Ritter, in a new story that is believed to be sparingly connected to the original events of Orphan Black. The first season of Echoes actually already made its debut in some international territories, debuting in Australia on November of 2023.

Your summer just got booked solid.#OrphanBlackEchoes premieres June 23 on AMC, AMC+, and BBC America. pic.twitter.com/yT8rssT1zM — Orphan Black: Echoes (@OrphanBlack) March 29, 2024

How far would you go to discover who you are? #OrphanBlackEchoes premieres June 23 on AMC, AMC+, and BBC America. pic.twitter.com/3nMfakEr8a — Orphan Black: Echoes (@OrphanBlack) March 29, 2024

What Is Orphan Black: Echoes About?



Orphan Black: Echoes follows a group of women as they weave their way into each other's lives and embark on a thrilling journey, unraveling the mystery of their identity and uncovering a wrenching story of love and betrayal. Ritter will star as Lucy, a woman who has an unimaginable origin story and is trying to find her place in the world. Anna Fishko will serve as showrunner and writer of Orphan Black: Echoes, while series co-creator John Fawcett will return as an executive producer and director. The series also stars Keeley Hawes, Amanda Fix, and Avon Jogia.

"I also appreciate that it's an existing franchise," Ritter previously said of working on the show. "There's so much TV; it's so hard to launch new shows, and this is a cool opportunity to do this next installation in the franchise. It's wildly different. There are going to be Easter eggs, but it's really a completely new story, new everything. But the first one was so good; it's a really interesting, cool world to walk into."

Will There Be Other Orphan Black Spinoffs?

Last year, Boat Rocker Studios president of kids and family Jon Rutherford teased what fans can expect from Echoes, and also revealed that it is "100% our goal" to create even more spinoff series, especially if the first spinoff proves successful.

"We see this as a first instalment in the new universe and AMC shares our vision," Rutherford explained. "It has a lot of experience in this area with franchises like The Walking Dead and Breaking Bad."

"There has always been strong interest in going back into the Orphan Black universe on both sides [AMC and Boat Rocker], but it was about finding the right creative dynamic to take the franchise forward," Rutherford said elsewhere in the interview. "There are several different paths it could have gone down, but Anna's solution is the perfect starting point to continue the story."

