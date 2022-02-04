Orphan Black Sequel Series Moving Forward, Writer Announced

Star of the upcoming She-Hulk series on Disney+ Tatiana Maslany earned her breakout role and critical acclaim thanks to the BBC America series Orphan Black, with AMC confirmed to be moving forward with a follow-up series set in the world of the original narrative. Variety also confirmed that, in addition to the project putting together a writers’ room, Anna Fishko has been tapped to write and executive produce. The outlet also notes that, with this project first being confirmed as heading into development back in 2019, it’s still in the relatively early stages of development for the network.

Fishko previously worked on Fear the Walking Dead, The Society, and Colony. There’s currently no timeline of when the project could head into production.

The original series debuted back in 2013, introducing audiences to a complex and compelling world in which a mysterious organization had uncovered the secrets of cloning. In the series premiere, Sarah Manning (Maslany) witnessed a woman jump in front of an oncoming train to her death, but with the woman (also played by Maslany) being her double, it kicks off a twisted investigation into how such similarities exist. Over the course of five seasons, Maslany played a number of different clones with diverse personalities, oftentimes performing scenes that solely consist of Maslany having to perform against herself, which was pulled off with visual effects trickery.

Over the course of five seasons, Maslany played more than a dozen characters, ultimately earning her an Emmy award for Best Actress in a Drama Series in 2016.

Given the mysterious and complex nature of the original series, this upcoming sequel series is said to be a different story set in this same world, as opposed to being a reboot or reimagining. However, given her upcoming obligations to She-Hulk and other corners of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it would be unlikely that Maslany would have a substantial role in the project, if any at all.

Luckily, even without Maslany involved in the upcoming TV series, the actor has been lending her voice to the podcast sequel Orphan Black: The Next Chapter, with Season 2 of the podcast having debuted last year and featuring not just Maslany, but a number of other original stars reprising beloved roles.

