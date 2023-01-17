Moon Knight Fans Celebrate First Anniversary of Trailer Release

One year ago Tuesday is a day that changed the Marvel Cinematic Universe forever. After plenty of fan campaigns aiming for a series, not only did Marvel confirm a Moon Knight series was on the way, but it released the first teaser for the Oscar Isaac-starring thriller. Featuring Isaac's Steven Grant and Marc Spector at the forefront, the teaser gave fans their first look at the mystical character in live-action.

The trailer also confirmed the show's March 30th release date, cementing it's spot as the first Marvel show of 2022. Not just that, but it also gave fans their look at Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke) and Khonshu (F. Murray Abraham). That's not to forget that closing shot in which many thought the vigilante was beating up Werewolf by Night.

Why wasn't Werewolf by Night in Moon Knight?

That character Moon Knight is seen attacking in the trailer didn't turn out to be Werewolf by Night, but rather a simple jackal summoned by the forces of Ammit. In fact, Moon Knight was never going to introduce the werewolf, because Marvel was already working on introducing him during his own special.

"There weren't discussions of doing Werewolf by Night per se, just because they had already had some plans for him, and Kevin [Feige] had an idea of how he wanted to use him, which I'm still not privy to. I'm as in the dark as you are," Moon Knight showrunner Jeremy Slater told ComicBook.com last May.

He added, ""In my pitch, one of the images that I used was a shot of Moon Knight fighting a giant, 12-foot-tall werewolf with glowing eyes. I was like, 'Look, yes, Moon Knight is a street-level vigilante guy. He can go up against the purse snatchers and the drug runners and everything. But he's also a monster hunter and that's how he was introduced,'" and that's how he got his start."

