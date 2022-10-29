Moon Knight Fan Turns 12 Foot Skeleton Into Epic Khonsu Display for Halloween

Given how popular the Marvel Cinematic Universe has become, it's no wonder a substantial amount of the most popular costumes every Halloween come from the franchise. One dedicated fan of the MCU took it a step further, however, and made one of the largest tributes to Moon Knight we've ever seen—literally. Each year Home Depot goes viral for its highly-desired skeleton yard decorations that stand a towering 12-feet tall.

When it comes to writer Peter Clines, that skeleton decoration has been altered to look like Khonshu, the fan-favorite supporting Moon Knight supporting character. Throughout the past few days, Clines shared process pictures of the decoration's design, which you can check out on his social media platforms. See the decoration for yourself below!

Khonshu got a new headpiece for his staff (the old one melted a bit in the rain last weekend) and some new counterweights to help keep his beak up. pic.twitter.com/gWjJjtFXOv — Peter "This IS My Costume" Clines (@PeterClines) October 27, 2022

Is Khonshu real?

Well, literally speaking, Marvel's version of Khonshu is inspired by the Egyptian god of the Moon. During the events of the series, however, it's unclear whether Khonshu is actually a physical character within the overarching franchise or one of the many figments of Marc Spector's imagination. Whatever the case, F. Murray Abraham is hoping to return to voice character sooner rather than later.

"Oh, Khonshu's a treat. He's fun. That's really one of the things that people forget about, in the work we do, is we talk about how hard this is and what we have to accomplish, but it's also fun. That's what people seem to forget," the actor previously shared with Marvel.com. "And that's another thing about Khonshu- he's really fun. He's dangerous. Also, it's touching sometimes because he's really willing to sacrifice himself. That's something that you and I didn't talk about, but the fact is that that's very unselfish of him. He really cares."

How to watch Moon Knight

Moon Knight is now streaming in its entirety on Disney+. While Oscar Isaac confirmed earlier this month conversations between he and Marvel have taken place, a second season of the hit show has yet to be ordered or put into production.

