Outlander Final Season Teaser Hints at Tragic Ending & Confirms Premiere Window

Outlander fans, rejoice! As part of the show’s San Diego Comic-Con presentation, Starz has unveiled the teaser for the show’s final season. The teaser begins with Claire noting that, “Time is marked and measured in different ways. Nothing can stand against time.” The two-minute teaser, cuts away to images of armies at battle, before showcasing Claire and Jamie meeting in a forest, with him declaring he remembers every moment they shared. As the teaser continues, it promises that every moment has led to this. The two-minute-long teaser ends by indicating that the final season is slated to premiere sometime in early 2026, although no further details were made available.

There’s also a hint of tragedy in the teaser, as Jamie tells Claire that Frank’s book warns that “War is coming to the back country and that James Fraser dies in it.” Could Outlander really end with an unhappy ending and James’ death?

The series began its run on Starz back in August 2014 and has remained one of Starz’s best performing dramas. Based on the best-selling book series by Diana Gabaldon, Outlander follows Claire Randall (played by Caitriona Balfe), a World War II nurse who travels back in time to 18th-century Scotland, where she encounters Sam Heughan’s Jamie Fraser. The two begin a romance that defies time and sets their lives on a chaotic course. The show will end its eight-season run when it premieres the final season next year. Those eager for more of Outlander, however, will be able to check out the show’s spinoff series, Outlander: Blood of My Blood.

The final season of Outlander is expected to consist of ten episodes, and will be based on the ninth book, Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone, in Diana Gabaldon’s best-selling book series. However, reports suggest that the series could also include elements from Gabaldon’s upcoming tenth book, A Blessing for a Warrior Going Out, which has not yet been published. That book is meant to serve the ending of Claire and Jamie’s story within the Outlander universe crafted by Gabaldon who is serving as a writer on the final season of the series.

Along with the upcoming final season of Outlander, Gabaldon is also set to serve as a consulting producer on the Outlander prequel series, Outlander: Blood of My Blood, she is also set to write episodes on the prequel series, as well as on the main series for its final run. The prequel series, Blood of My Blood, is based on the author’s first of three prequel books she has written about Jamie Fraser’s parents.

Over the course of its past seven seasons, Outlander has been a critical darling for Starz, earning a Fresh rating of 90% on Rotten Tomatoes overall. The first two seasons of Outlander earned an impressive 92% Fresh rating, while the show seemed to dip a bit among critics with a 90% for Season 3, an 88% for Season 4, and an 86% for Season 5. Thankfully, the show seemed to find its footing once again, with Season 6 securing an 89% rating and Season 7 garnering the best rating yet with a 95% Fresh rating.

Outlander stars Caitriona Balfe as Claire Randall, Sam Heughan as Jamie Fraser, Sophie Skelton as Brianna, Richard Rankin as Roger, John Bell as Young Ian Murray, Duncan Lacroix as Murtagh Fraser, César Domboy as Fergus, and Caitlin O’Ryan as Lizzie Wemyss. Fans can get caught up with Outlander by streaming the series on the Roku channel, Sling TV, Starz, and Netflix.