STARZ Reveals First Look at Outlander Prequel Blood of My Blood

STARZ has released a first look at the upcoming Outlander prequel series, Outlander: Blood of My Blood. On Thursday, the network released a series of images featuring stars Harriet Slater, Jamie Roy, Hermione Corfield, and Jeremy Irvine, giving fans their first glimpse of the eagerly anticipated series’ two main couples — Ellen Mackenzie (Slater) and Brian Fraser (Roy), parents of Jamie and Julia Moriston (Corfeld) and Henry Beauchamp (Irvine), parents of Claire. Outlander: Blood of My Blood does not have a release date.

The photos, four in total, feature Ellen and Brian in the early18th-century Scottish Highlands dressed in traditional tartan and holding hands in one image and sharing an intimate moment in another. The images of Julia and Henry feature the couple in WWI-era England with one image showing them out together on a drive while the other shows them embracing. You can check them out below.

What is Outlander: Blood of My Blood About?

Outlander: Blood of My Blood will tell the story of Jamie’s father and mother (Brian Fraser and Ellen MacKenzie) as well as Claire’s parents (Julia Moriston and Henry Beauchamp). Per the official description, “The series will center on these two parallel love stories set in two different time periods, with Jamie’s parents in the early 18th-century Scottish Highlands and Claire’s parents in WWI England.”

“Outlander: Blood of My Blood is, at its heart, a love story. It will explore what lengths a person will go to find love in a time when love is considered a luxury, and when marriages are made strategically, often for political or financial gain,” Matthew B. Roberts, showrunner and executive producer, shared in a statement. “The title is a nod to Jamie Fraser’s marriage vow to Claire and there will be several names and faces that Outlander fans will know and recognize. Jamie and Claire’s TV story may be coming to an end with Season 8, but Diana is continuing on with their literary journey in her wonderful book series and is working diligently on book ten. With Jamie and Claire, and now Brian and Ellen, there is still so much more to come in the Outlander universe, and we cannot wait to continue sharing these stories with our dedicated fans.”

In addition to Slater, Roy, Corfield, and Irvine, Outlander: Blood of My Blood will also star Sam Retford, Rory Alexander, Tony Curran, Seamus McLean Ross, Conor MacNiel, Jhon Lumsden, Sara Vickers, Peter Mullan, Sally Messham, Terrence Rae, Sadhbh Malin, Ailsa Davidson, Annabelle Dowler, and Harry Eaton.