Nickelodeon Developing ‘Paddington’ TV Series With Ben Whishaw

Two Paddington movies just aren’t enough. We all need a little more of that adorable British bear in our lives. Thankfully, Nickelodeon understands that, and is working on delivering more Paddington to the world in the near future.

The network announced on Thursday that it had acquired the rights to the Paddington property for television and was working on developing a brand new series with the titular bear. Not only that, but Ben Whishaw, who voiced Paddington in both feature films, would be reprising his role.

Nickelodeon’s press release also unveiled a description for the series, which will be animated and skewed toward a preschool audience. Here’s the synopsis:

“Fully animated in 3D, the new Paddington series sees a younger Paddington writing to Aunt Lucy from Windsor Gardens. Each episode will open and close with Paddington’s letters as he tells Aunt Lucy what he has learned about life through the day’s new exciting adventure. The series will invite a new generation of fans into Paddington’s world full of heart, kindness, slapstick humour, fun and generosity.”

“It is a joy to bring this uniquely life-enhancing bear to a whole new audience of younger children,” said executive producer David Heyman. “We are thrilled that the inimitably brilliant Ben Whishaw will continue to voice Paddington. And we are excited to be collaborating with the vibrant and dynamic animation team at Blue Zoo, working from scripts by the wonderfully talented screenwriting team Foster and Lamont. With producers Karen Davidsen and Simon Quinn, we’re all set for a glorious new chapter for Paddington.”

Adam Shaw will direct the new Paddington series, which will be written by Jon Foster and James Lamont. Heyman will produce alongside Karen Davidsen and Simon Quinn. Rosie Alison will executive produce and Rob Silver will serve as co-producer.

“We’re honoured and excited to be working on such an iconic and well-loved character, and Paddington couldn’t be in better hands,” added Shaw. “It’s what Blue Zoo does best – understanding the character and nuances in the storytelling and successfully translating it into outstanding animation that kids and parents will love.”

