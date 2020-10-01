The CW Releases Pandora Season 2 Sneak Peek

The CW has released a sneak peek of the upcoming second season of The CW's sci-fi series, Pandora. In the series' first season Jaqueline "Jax" Zhou discovered a major secret: she's a Pandora, a being that decides the fate of the universe. However, while Jax and her friends must save the universe, the trailer teases that that destruction has already begun -- with Jax declaring so herself. The teaser also offers looks at some of the series' familiar characters as well as some new ones. There's also a pretty great nod to the larger programming on The CW with a quick glance at one character reading a Black Lightning comic book.

Set in the year 2199, Pandora follows Jacqueline "Jax" Zhou (Priscilla Quintana) aka Pandora, a young woman who lost everything in an attack on the New Portland colony and returns to Earth where she joins the Space Training Academy. There she and her friends learn to defend the galaxy from a variety of threats -- both alien and human. However, secrets about her own identity begin to surface, secrets that involve the fate of the universe and her involvement with it.

"She’s been orphaned, she comes to earth, and meets this bunch of friends who go on adventures with her," series creator Mark A. Altman told Entertainment Weekly. "But there’s a secret that involves the fate of the universe and slowly we’re learning what it is that she has to accomplish but there’s huge, huge stakes involved."

Season 2 of Pandora will see the return of Quintana as Jax as well as Oliver Dench as Captain Xander Duvall, John Harlan Kim as Greg Li, and Ben Radcliff as the alien, Ralen. Joining the cast are Akshay Kumar as Jett and Roxanne McKee as Jax's presumed dead mother, Eve, as well as Tina Casciani, who has been promoted to a series regular role as Tierney, the leader of the criminal organization Hypatia Syndicate.

You can check out the official Season 2 synopsis for Pandora below.

With time running out before the Universe is annihilated by an enigmatic alien race, only a misfit band of heroes – the "Pandora," Jax (Priscilla Quintana), along with her friends, Captain Xander Duvall (Oliver Dench) and the alien Ralen (Ben Radcliffe), can save us all from destruction.

Pandora Season 2 premieres Sunday, October 4th on The CW.