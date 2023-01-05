Paramount+ Will Soon Be Available to Stream on Delta Flights

Members of Delta's SkyMiles will be able to stream Paramount+ while they sit back and enjoy their flights. Paramount+ and Delta Airlines have announced an exclusive partnership bringing the streaming service to Delta SkyMiles members this spring. Delta customers in the U.S. are being gifted a special free trial of Paramount+ as part of the Delta Sync Exclusives hub. Paramount+ will offer members the opportunity to customize their in-flight entertainment experience via their personal mobile devices. Some of the content they can expect includes original Paramount+ series such as Sylvester Stallone's Tulsa King and Criminal Minds: Evolution, and blockbusters like Top Gun: Maverick and Smile.

"Partnerships with some of the world's largest and strongest consumer brands, such as the one we announced today with Delta, have been key to the market-leading growth of Paramount+ by engaging new consumers with our unmatched streaming offering," said Jeff Shultz, chief strategy officer and chief business development officer at Paramount Streaming. "With this deal, Paramount and Delta are bringing every SkyMiles Member the full breadth and depth of Paramount+, all while 30,000 feet above the ground."

"Delta customers expect nothing but the very best each time they fly, and that includes industry-leading reliability, memorable service, engaging entertainment and – now – free, fast streaming Wi-Fi," said Ranjan Goswami, S.V.P. of customer experience design at Delta Air Lines. "Paramount not only represents the best of the streaming industry, but they also share our passion for delivering personalized experiences fit to individual customers in ways that bring the experience in the sky closer to what you would find at home."

Jonathan Majors and Glen Powell's Devotion Heads to Paramount+

The historical war drama Devotion starring Jonathan Majors and Glen Powell will be making its way to Paramount+ in only a few short days. Directed by JD Dillard (Sweetheart, Sleight), Devotion is the story of two U.S. Navy pilots that helped turn the tide in the Korean War. The film boasts an impressive cast headlined by Jonathan Majors (Creed III) and Glen Powell (Top Gun: Maverick). Devotion debuted in theaters on November 23, 2022, and the new year will see the film make its streaming debut on Paramount+. Sunday, January 8th is the date Paramount+ has set to unveil Devotion, and it will also be available simultaneously for digital download.

Jonathan Majors continues to build up his catalog with high-profile projects. Along with Devotion, Majors stars alongside Michael B. Jordan in Creed III, and fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe can find him later this year as Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. As for Glen Powell, the actor was one of the young fighter pilots taking lessons from Tom Cruise in the smash hit Top Gun: Maverick, which also landed on Paramount+ before 2022 came to a close.