Paramount+ Price Increase Coming This Summer

Plans for existing customers will increase by $1, while new users will pay up to $2 more beginning in August.

Paramount+, the streaming platform owned by movie studio Paramount which serves as home to Showtime and CBS content, is set to increase the price of their streaming plans for both new and existing users beginning in August. Starting August 20, the price of an ad-free Paramount+ With Showtime plan will increase by $1, from $11.99 to $12.99 per month. The Paramount+ Essential plan, which offers Paramount+ without Showtime and features advertising, will increase by $2, to $7.99 per month for new subscribers.

According to Variety, who broke the news of the plan increases, existing subscribers will see no inrease for the Paramount+ Essential plan (that will remain at $5.99 for now), althoguh the legacy Paramount+ Limited Commercial plan (not available to new subscribers) will go up by $1 to $7.99. If you pay for a full year in advance, tier prices for Paramount+ with Showtime and Paramount+ Essential will remain unchanged, weighing in at $119.99 and $59.99 per year respectively.

Paramount+ With Showtime was first introduced in 2023, as the ad-free streaming package for Paramount+. The stand-alone Showtime app was phased out at the end of 2023, along with a rebrand of the cable network. It was around that time that the original "limited ads" program was phased out for new users, although it was grandfathered in for existing subscribers.

"The move aligns the brand with the Paramount+ With Showtime plan, a cornerstone integration for the streaming service, making this the first of its kind multiplatform brand that integrates streaming and linear content," Paramount said in a statement last winter.

"The Paramount+ with Showtime bundle offers consumers unprecedented value by providing one of the broadest content libraries in streaming at one of the lowest prices in the marketplace," said Tom Ryan, president and chief executive officer of Paramount Global Streaming. "This singular user experience streamlines sign-up and enhances discovery, and this lower price will allow more households to enjoy this exceptional combined entertainment offering."

Originally conceived as CBS All Access, Paramount+ has become one of the fastest-growing paid streaming services in North America, feeding off a steady stream of original series from CBS that are hits on both broadcast and streaming. It's also where most Paramount movies go first, allowing for Mission: Impossible, PAW Patrol, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movies (among others) to debut on Paramount+.