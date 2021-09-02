Peacock Just Added Another Iconic TV Series

✖

We're in a brand new month and that means a fresh wave of new content has arrived on all of the streaming services. A number of hit films and fan-favorites are streaming on Peacock but the NBC Universal streamer just added a major hit that a certain generation of fans will be stoked to binge, all five seasons of the hit 1980s TV series The A-Team. Starring

George Peppard, Dirk Benedict, Dwight Schultz, and pop-culture icon Mr. T, the series' titular group of ex-special forces soldiers working as mercenaries for hire. As the narration says, "If you have a problem, if no one else can help, and if you can find them, maybe you can hire... the A-Team." The series is available "for free with ads" to all Peacock subscribers.

As far as concepts go it's surprising that a television reboot of The A-Team hasn't made its way onto the air even while revivals have become a major boon of television programming. A feature film reboot was released in 2010 starring Bradley Cooper, Liam Neeson, Sharlto Copley and Quinton "Rampage" Jackson but failed to kick start a big screen franchise. Speaking previously with our sister site PopCulture.com, Mr. T cast doubt on a potential revival ever coming to fruition and threw some shade at the feature film reboot.

"They might (reboot it) but it wouldn't be the same," Mr. T said earlier this year. "Ain't nothing like the real thing. They tried it with the movie, that didn't work. And so, we had a certain chemistry. We came into people's homes every Tuesday night. People got the chance to know us, know what we was about it and all of that. So, it was we had time and it was just I had a good relationship with Dwight Schultz, who played Murdoch and Dirk Benedict, Faceman, and Hannibal, George Peppard. It was just, we had that chemistry."

You can find the full list of everything now streaming on Peacock starting this month here. Other major additions to Peacock for September 2021 include the American Pie trilogy of films, John Landis' horror-comedy masterpiece An American Werewolf in London, The Coen brothers' cult classic The Big Lebowski, plus Steven Spielberg's E.T., The Extra-Terrestrial, and all eight of the Harry Potter films once again. September 15 will see a ton of classic horror films arrive on Peacock ahead of Halloween including iconic Universal films like Bride of Frankenstein, The Invisible Man Returns, The Mummy (1932), Phantom of the Opera, and more.