Everything Being Added to Peacock in March 2022

March has finally arrived and Peacock is preparing for a pretty massive month ahead. NBCUniversal’s streaming service has a ton of new movies and TV shows coming to its streaming lineup throughout March and it began the month by revealing the full list to subscribers. The biggest addition to come is undoubtedly the fourth season of Yellowstone, the most popular show on cable, on March 28th.

This is a big month for original shows on Peacock. Bel-Air, the dramatic retelling of The Fresh Prince, debuted on the streamer last month to stellar reviews. New episodes of the series will continue to release weekly on Peacock throughout the month. March will also bering the premiere of Joe Vs. Carole, a scripted comedy series about the insane rivalry between “Tiger King” Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin. Saturday Night Live‘s Kate McKinnon stars as Baskin.

As popular NBC shows return to network TV, their new episodes will be added to Peacock after they air. Both Young Rock and Mr. Mayor have new seasons on the way this month.

Peacock started off March strong with the addition of several popular movies. Underworld, Se7en, The Big Lebowski, American Pie, Hot Fuzz, Taken, Dazed and Confused, A League of Their Own, Psycho, and Scarface were all added to the lineup on March 1st.

You can check out Peacock’s complete March streaming calendar below.

Peacock Originals

JOE vs CAROLE (Series)- March 3

Perfect World: A Deadly Game (Limited Series)- March 8

Bust Down (Series)- March 10

Below Deck Down Under (Series)- March 17

Curious George (Kids, Season 15)- March 17

New Weekly Episodes

The Amber Ruffin Show (Season 2) Fridays

Bel-Air (Series) Thursdays

The Real Housewives of Miami (Season 4) Thursdays, Two-part reunion March 3 & 10

Weekly TV Shows

The Courtship (Season 1) – March 7

Transplant (Season 2) – March 7

The Thing About Pam (Season 1) – March 9

The Weakest Link (Season 2) – March 14

Mr. Mayor (Season 2) – March 16

Young Rock (Season 2) – March 16

Temptation Island (Season 4) -March 17

American Song Contest (Season 1) – March 22

TV

Family Massacre (Season 1) – March 15

Keeping Up With The Kardashians (Season 20)- March 18

El Señor de Los Cielos (Season 1-3, Telemundo) – March 21

Twisted Killers (Season 1) – March 22

Yellowstone (Season 4) – March 28

New York Homicide (Season 1) – March 29

Action & Fantasy Movies

12 Monkeys (1995) – March 1

The A-Team (2010)- March 1

All Is Lost (2013)- March 1

Backdraft (1991) – March 1

Cape Fear (1991) – March 1

The Constant Gardener (2005) – March 1

Crank (2006) – March 1

The Darkest Hour (2011) – March 1

Drive Angry (2011) – March 1

Fool’s Gold (2008) – March 1

Hancock (2008) – March 1

Hanna (2011) – March 1

Hitchcock: The Man Who Knew Too Much (1956) – March 1

Hitchcock: Rear Window (1954) – March 1

Hitchcock: Rope (1948) – March 1

Hitchcock: Shadow of a Doubt (1943) – March 1

Hitchcock: Vertigo (1958) – March 1

Lucy (2014) – March 1

Marnie (1964) – March 1

Pompeii (2014) – March 1

The Preacher’s Wife (1996) – March 1

The Punisher (2004) – March 1

Punisher: War Zone (2008) – March 1

Saboteur (1942) – March 1

Salt (2010) – March 1

Se7en (1995) – March 1

Taken (2008) – March 1

Taken 3 (2015) – March 1

Transporter 3 (2008) – March 1

Underworld (2003) – March 1

Underworld: Awakening (2012) – March 1

Underworld: Blood Wars (2016) – March 1

Van Helsing (2004) – March 1

My Son (2021) – March 15

Family Movies

Cats (2019) – March 1

How to Train Your Dragon (2010) – March 1

The Road to El Dorado (2000) – March 1

Comedy Movies

17 Again (2009)- March 1

American Graffiti (1973)- March 1

American Pie (1999)- March 1

American Pie 2 (2001) -March 1

American Reunion (2012) -March 1

American Wedding (2003) -March 1

Being John Malkovich (1999) – March 1

The Big Lebowski (1998) – March 1

Blue Streak (1999) – March 1

Bring It On: Again (2004) – March 1

Bring It On: All or Nothing (2006) – March 1

Brown Sugar (2002) – March 1

Dazed and Confused (1993) – March 1

The Five-Year Engagement (2012) -March 1

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008) – March 1

Hot Fuzz (2007) – March 1

Howard the Duck (1986) – March 1

In Bruges (2008) – March 1

Knocked Up (2007) – March 1

A League of Their Own (1992) – March 1

Made of Honor (2008) – March 1

Mamma Mia! (2008) – March 1

Notting Hill (1999) – March 1

The Producers (2005) – March 1

Step Brothers (2008) – March 1

Trainwreck (2015) – March 1

The Waterboy (1998)- March 1

Wedding Crashers (2005) – March 1

The Wedding Date (2005)- March 1

Welcome Home, Roscoe Jenkins (2008) – March 1

Zombieland (2009) – March 1

Big Daddy (1999)*- March 16

Drama Movies

Away We Go (2009) – March 1

Brokeback Mountain (2005) – March 1

Casino (1995) – March 1

Concussion (2015) – March 1

Dallas Buyers Club (2013) – March 1

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004) – March 1

Fried Green Tomatoes (1991) – March 1

Honey (2003) – March 1

Honey 2 (2011) – March 1

Hours (2013) – March 1

The Hurt Locker (2008) – March 1

My Girl (1991) – March 1

Precious (2009) – March 1

Scarface (1983) – March 1

Scent of a Woman (1992) – March 1

Silent Running (1972) – March 1

Traffic (2000)- March 1

Redeeming Love (2022) – March 7

Horror Movies

Hitchcock: The Birds (1963) – March 1

Hitchcock: Psycho (1960) – March 1

Leprechaun (1993) – March 1

Leprechaun 2 (1994) – March 1

Leprechaun 3 (1995) – March 1

Leprechaun 4: In Space (1996) – March 1

Leprechaun 5: In the Hood (2000) – March 1

Leprechaun 6: Back 2 Tha Hood (2003) – March 1

Leprechaun: Origins (2014) – March 1

Sinister (2012) – March 1

The Last Exorcism (2010) – March 31

Sports & Live Events

Paralympic Winter Games – March 4-13

Premiership Rugby Round 19- March 4-6

Race Walking Team Championship- March 4-5

Saturday Night Live – March 5

Supercross Round 9 Daytona, FL – March 5

Arnold Palmer Invitational – March 5-6

Premier League Match Week 28 March 5

Paris-Nice – March 6-13

Saturday Night Live – March 12

Six Nations Rugby Round 5 – March 11-12

Supercross Round 10 Detroit, MI – March 12

THE PLAYERS Championship – March 12-13

Premiership Rugby Round 20 – March 12-13

Premier League Match Week 29 March 12-13

Premier League Match Week 30 March 19

World Indoor Track Championships – March 18-20

IMSA 12 Hours of Sebring – March 19

Valspar Championship – March 19-20

Six Nations Rugby Round 6 – March 19

Supercross Round 11 Indianapolis, IN – March 19

INDYCAR XPEL 375 – March 20

WGC Dell Technologies Match Play – March 26-27

Supercross Round 12 Seattle, WA – March 26

World Figure Skating Championships – March 2