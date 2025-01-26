Everything Coming to Peacock in February 2025

February is a little less than a week away and that means new movies and TV shows are about to arrive on most of your favorite streaming services very soon. Peacock is no exception to that rule. Over the weekend, Peacock released its newest monthly newsletter, informing everyone of what titles are going to be added to its streaming lineup over the course of February.
In addition to new episodes of The Traitors throughout the month, Peacock will also be adding a couple of major new films to its library. Piece by Piece, the LEGO-animated Pharrell documentary, arrives on February 7th. Less than a week later, Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy debuts as a Peacock exclusive.
You can check out the full list of Peacock’s February additions below!
February 1st
100 Streets
Get the Gringo
Guess Who
Top End Wedding
8 Mile
14 Love Letters
30 Days of Night (2007)
42
All About the Benjamins
All Of My Heart
The Amazing Spider-Man
The Amazing Spider-Man 2
American Gangster
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
Blade
Blade II
Blade: Trinity
Bones and All
The Break-Up
Bride and Prejudice
Brooklyn’s Finest
Bulletproof
Candyman (1992)
The Change-Up
Christmas in Rome
Christmas Scavenger Hunt
Chronicle Mysteries: The Wrong Man
Chronicle Mysteries: Vines That Bind
Coach Carter
Come Fly With Me
The Cookout
A Cookie Cutter Christmas
Cooking With Love
Crimson Peak
Crooklyn
Crossword Mysteries: Abracadaver
Crossword Mysteries: Proposing Murder
Dazed and Confused
Definitely, Maybe
Deliver Us From Eva
Despicable Me
Despicable Me 2
Despicable Me 3
Detroit
The Duff
The Exorcist: Believer
The Express
Far And Away
Fences
The Fifth Element
The First Wives Club
Get On Up
Ghost
Gigli
Gone Baby Gone
The Great Debaters
Hello, It’s Me
Hitch
A Holiday In Harlem
Home (2015)
How To Lose a Guy In 10 Days
The Hurricane
Hustle & Flow
I Love You, Man
I, Robot
Inside Man (2006)
Interview With The Vampire
John Carpenter’s Vampires
Just Like Heaven
Kingsman: The Secret Service
Lean On Me
Life (1999)
The Longest Ride
The Longest Yard (2005)
The Longshots
Love Actually
Love & Jane
Love In Store
Loving (2016)
Made of Honor
A Majestic Christmas
Memories of Christmas
Mo’ Better Blues
Moonwalkers
Paddington
Pride And Prejudice
Proud Mary
Ray
Respect
Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Safe House (2012)
Selma
The Skeleton Twins
A Song For Christmas
Stardust
Talk To Me
To Her, With Love
Twilight
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2
Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins
When Sparks Fly
Wolf
The Wood
Zoolander
February 2nd
An Unexpected Valentine
February 4th
Below Deck Down Under, Season 3 – Premiere (Bravo)
Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup, Season 1 (Lifetime)
I Have Nothing, Season 1
The Voice, Season 27 – Premiere (NBC)
February 5th
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 5 (Telemundo)
The Real Housewives of New York, Season 15 – Reunion (Bravo)
February 6th
Here Come the Irish, Season 1 – Finale, 30 min (Peacock Original)
Here Come The Irish offers an in-depth look at the Notre Dame Fighting Irish football team, exploring their lives on and off the field. On the field, witness the intense training regimens, strategic game preparations, and the electrifying atmosphere of game days. Off the field, the series delves into the academic commitments, personal stories, and the motivation to be college football’s best. Through exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes footage, and a deep dive into the rich history of Notre Dame football, this series paints a comprehensive picture of the dedication, perseverance, and spirit that define this legendary program.
Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 5 – Reunion Part 3, Uncensored & Extended (Bravo)
Sold on SLC, Season 1 – Finale
The Traitors, Season 3 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
February 7th
Piece By Piece – Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)
Piece by Piece is a unique experience that invites audiences on a vibrant journey through the life of cultural icon Pharrell Williams. Told through the lens of LEGO® animation, turn up the volume on your imagination and witness the evolution of one of music’s most innovative minds.
Reality Bites: A Hannah Swensen Mystery
February 8th
Critics Choice Awards (E!)
Devotion
Lopez vs. Lopez, Season 3 – Finale (NBC)
February 9th
Sisterhood Inc.
February 10th
Copshop
Mine
February 12th
The Black Phone
February 13th
Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy – Premiere (Peacock Original)
Two-time Academy Award® winner Renée Zellweger returns to the role that established a romantic-comedy heroine for the ages, a woman whose inimitable approach to life and love redefined an entire film genre.
Candyman (2021)
Summer House, Season 9 – Premiere (Bravo)
The Traitors, Season 3 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
February 14th
Southern Charm After Show, Season 1 – Premiere (Bravo)
February 15th
Fast Five
Fast & Furious 6
Furious 7
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs Shaw
February 16th
Return To Office
SNL50: The Anniversary Special (NBC)
February 17th
The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 9 – Reunion (Bravo)
February 18th
Philly Homicide, Season 1 – All Episodes (Oxygen)
February 19th
La Jefa, Season 1 (Telemundo)
Love Island All Stars, Season 2 – Finale (Peacock Exclusive)
A group of famous Love Island All Stars returns to paradise for the first time, hoping to get another shot at finding love.
February 20th
The Traitors, Season 3 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
February 23th
The Wish Swap
February 24th
The Americas – Premiere (NBC)
Grosse Pointe Garden Society, Season 1 – Premiere (NBC)
Suits LA, Season 1 – Premiere (NBC)
February 25th
Matthew Perry: A Hollywood Tragedy – Premiere (Peacock Original)
On October 28th, 2023, the news that actor Matthew Perry was found dead in his Los Angeles home shocked the world. In his memoir, “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing,” he told his story of battling addiction, and when ketamine was found in his system, it was thought by many that he had died from an overdose. Nearly a year later, a bombshell announcement came: five people, including Perry’s live-in personal assistant, two medical doctors, and an individual authorities accused of being a Hollywood drug dealer known as the “Ketamine Queen,” were charged with conspiring to illegally provide Perry with ketamine. In this documentary, the story of Perry’s rise to fame is interwoven with the harrowing tale of his final days, as he allegedly received ketamine from sources the U.S. Attorney claims “should have known better.” Perry’s castmates, friends, law enforcement, and a brutally honest Perry himself tell this epic Hollywood story.
February 27th
The Traitors, Season 3 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)
February 28th
A War
The Holdovers
I’ll Be Right There (Peacock Exclusive)
Wanda has her hands full: her 8-month pregnant daughter wants a wedding which her ex-husband is flaking on paying for, her mother thinks she’s dying, her wayward son is either going into rehab or the army, her long-time boyfriend doesn’t excite her, but her new girlfriend doesn’t either, and she barely has time for herself, not that she would know what to do with it anyway.