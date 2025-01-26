Everything Coming to Peacock in February 2025

February is a little less than a week away and that means new movies and TV shows are about to arrive on most of your favorite streaming services very soon. Peacock is no exception to that rule. Over the weekend, Peacock released its newest monthly newsletter, informing everyone of what titles are going to be added to its streaming lineup over the course of February.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In addition to new episodes of The Traitors throughout the month, Peacock will also be adding a couple of major new films to its library. Piece by Piece, the LEGO-animated Pharrell documentary, arrives on February 7th. Less than a week later, Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy debuts as a Peacock exclusive.

You can check out the full list of Peacock’s February additions below!

February 1st

100 Streets

Get the Gringo

Guess Who

Top End Wedding

8 Mile

14 Love Letters

30 Days of Night (2007)

42

All About the Benjamins

All Of My Heart

The Amazing Spider-Man

The Amazing Spider-Man 2

American Gangster

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

Blade

Blade II

Blade: Trinity

Bones and All

The Break-Up

Bride and Prejudice

Brooklyn’s Finest

Bulletproof

Candyman (1992)

The Change-Up

Christmas in Rome

Christmas Scavenger Hunt

Chronicle Mysteries: The Wrong Man

Chronicle Mysteries: Vines That Bind

Coach Carter

Come Fly With Me

The Cookout

A Cookie Cutter Christmas

Cooking With Love

Crimson Peak

Crooklyn

Crossword Mysteries: Abracadaver

Crossword Mysteries: Proposing Murder

Dazed and Confused

Definitely, Maybe

Deliver Us From Eva

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

Despicable Me 3

Detroit

The Duff

The Exorcist: Believer

The Express

Far And Away

Fences

The Fifth Element

The First Wives Club

Get On Up

Ghost

Gigli

Gone Baby Gone

The Great Debaters

Hello, It’s Me

Hitch

A Holiday In Harlem

Home (2015)

How To Lose a Guy In 10 Days

The Hurricane

Hustle & Flow

I Love You, Man

I, Robot

Inside Man (2006)

Interview With The Vampire

John Carpenter’s Vampires

Just Like Heaven

Kingsman: The Secret Service

Lean On Me

Life (1999)

The Longest Ride

The Longest Yard (2005)

The Longshots

Love Actually

Love & Jane

Love In Store

Loving (2016)

Made of Honor

A Majestic Christmas

Memories of Christmas

Mo’ Better Blues

Moonwalkers

Paddington

Pride And Prejudice

Proud Mary

Ray

Respect

Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Safe House (2012)

Selma

The Skeleton Twins

A Song For Christmas

Stardust

Talk To Me

To Her, With Love

Twilight

The Twilight Saga: New Moon

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins

When Sparks Fly

Wolf

The Wood

Zoolander

February 2nd

An Unexpected Valentine

February 4th

Below Deck Down Under, Season 3 – Premiere (Bravo)

Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup, Season 1 (Lifetime)

I Have Nothing, Season 1

The Voice, Season 27 – Premiere (NBC)

February 5th

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 5 (Telemundo)

The Real Housewives of New York, Season 15 – Reunion (Bravo)

February 6th

Here Come the Irish, Season 1 – Finale, 30 min (Peacock Original)

Here Come The Irish offers an in-depth look at the Notre Dame Fighting Irish football team, exploring their lives on and off the field. On the field, witness the intense training regimens, strategic game preparations, and the electrifying atmosphere of game days. Off the field, the series delves into the academic commitments, personal stories, and the motivation to be college football’s best. Through exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes footage, and a deep dive into the rich history of Notre Dame football, this series paints a comprehensive picture of the dedication, perseverance, and spirit that define this legendary program.

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 5 – Reunion Part 3, Uncensored & Extended (Bravo)

Sold on SLC, Season 1 – Finale

The Traitors, Season 3 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

February 7th

Piece By Piece – Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)

Piece by Piece is a unique experience that invites audiences on a vibrant journey through the life of cultural icon Pharrell Williams. Told through the lens of LEGO® animation, turn up the volume on your imagination and witness the evolution of one of music’s most innovative minds.

Reality Bites: A Hannah Swensen Mystery

February 8th

Critics Choice Awards (E!)

Devotion

Lopez vs. Lopez, Season 3 – Finale (NBC)

February 9th

Sisterhood Inc.

February 10th

Copshop

Mine

February 12th

The Black Phone

February 13th

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy – Premiere (Peacock Original)

Two-time Academy Award® winner Renée Zellweger returns to the role that established a romantic-comedy heroine for the ages, a woman whose inimitable approach to life and love redefined an entire film genre.

Candyman (2021)

Summer House, Season 9 – Premiere (Bravo)

The Traitors, Season 3 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

February 14th

Southern Charm After Show, Season 1 – Premiere (Bravo)

February 15th

Fast Five

Fast & Furious 6

Furious 7

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs Shaw

February 16th

Return To Office

SNL50: The Anniversary Special (NBC)

February 17th

The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 9 – Reunion (Bravo)

February 18th

Philly Homicide, Season 1 – All Episodes (Oxygen)

February 19th

La Jefa, Season 1 (Telemundo)

Love Island All Stars, Season 2 – Finale (Peacock Exclusive)

A group of famous Love Island All Stars returns to paradise for the first time, hoping to get another shot at finding love.

February 20th

The Traitors, Season 3 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

February 23th

The Wish Swap

February 24th

The Americas – Premiere (NBC)

Grosse Pointe Garden Society, Season 1 – Premiere (NBC)

Suits LA, Season 1 – Premiere (NBC)

February 25th

Matthew Perry: A Hollywood Tragedy – Premiere (Peacock Original)

On October 28th, 2023, the news that actor Matthew Perry was found dead in his Los Angeles home shocked the world. In his memoir, “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing,” he told his story of battling addiction, and when ketamine was found in his system, it was thought by many that he had died from an overdose. Nearly a year later, a bombshell announcement came: five people, including Perry’s live-in personal assistant, two medical doctors, and an individual authorities accused of being a Hollywood drug dealer known as the “Ketamine Queen,” were charged with conspiring to illegally provide Perry with ketamine. In this documentary, the story of Perry’s rise to fame is interwoven with the harrowing tale of his final days, as he allegedly received ketamine from sources the U.S. Attorney claims “should have known better.” Perry’s castmates, friends, law enforcement, and a brutally honest Perry himself tell this epic Hollywood story.

February 27th

The Traitors, Season 3 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

February 28th

A War

The Holdovers

I’ll Be Right There (Peacock Exclusive)

Wanda has her hands full: her 8-month pregnant daughter wants a wedding which her ex-husband is flaking on paying for, her mother thinks she’s dying, her wayward son is either going into rehab or the army, her long-time boyfriend doesn’t excite her, but her new girlfriend doesn’t either, and she barely has time for herself, not that she would know what to do with it anyway.