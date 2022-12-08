NBC Reveals New Logo For Network and Peacock

NBC has refreshed their logo for both broadcast and Peacock. The news comes from NewscastStudio as they obtained confirmation that the brand was due for a slight change. In the new version of the NBC logo, there's more space between those peacock feathers and better weight on the negative space. NBC Creative Design senior Vice President Juliet Garrett spoke to the outlet about the changes and feels like they're honoring the long history of the brand with these choices. Indeed it doesn't feel like a massive shakeup was necessary this time around. There have been multiple iterations of the classic logo, however, it's remained largely the same since the 70s.

Typography fans will also note the different weights on the lettering for NBC. The bold simplification trend in design is here in full effect. But, it's not like the brand had some wildly embellished design for it's three letter identity to begin with. As times move forward though, companies are going to try to navigate new media spaces while maintaining their links to the past. See what the executive had to say about the switches down below.

A NBC trocou discretamente nos últimos dias, a sua logomarca.

A última vez que o símbolo sofreu alterações, foi em 2013. Aos poucos, os pacotes gráficos estão sendo readequados.



Assim como os canais vizinhos, irão explorar a logo em inúmeras camadas desconstruídas no grafismo. pic.twitter.com/GirqXm3NMz — Danilo Assis (@eudanassis) December 8, 2022

A New Age for NBC

"The NBC brand refresh is a love letter to audiences everywhere, driven by NBC's innovative spirit while celebrating the network's powerful legacy," explained Juliet Garrett, senior vice president, NBC Creative Design, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming

In addressing the Peacock refresh, Garrett also had some comments about bringing things into the current decade. "In modernizing the brand with quickly recognizable iconography and rich colors that reflect the spirit of our shows, we are enhancing versatility, allowing scalability and building consistency — while connecting to the newest member of our family, Peacock," she noted.

With the holidays on the way, Peacock actually managed to get a massive partnership with Hallmark inked. Countdown to Christmas is now streaming on their platform.

"As we continue to make Peacock a premium streaming destination, Hallmark is exactly the type of brand we want to align with," Kelly Campbell, president of Peacock and direct-to-consumer at NBCUniversal, wrote in a statement. "Through this groundbreaking partnership, we're giving Hallmark viewers a unique viewing experience while continuing to grow our audience, boosting engagement across both brands."

