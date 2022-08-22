Peacock's The Resort to Get Primetime NBC Airing

Peacock's upcoming comedic thriller The Resort will air on NBC on Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET/PT, making its over-the-air premiere following its acclaimed launch on the NBC Universal-owned streaming platform. The episode will follow a live results telecast of America's Got Talent, which is the most-watched show of the summer. The broadcast hour will also include a substantial teaser of the second episode of The Resort, as viewers will get a look ahead of how the addictive story develops. They can then to go Peacock and catch up on the series, ahead of the highly anticipated season finale on September 1.

"Peacock audiences are hooked on the week-to-week mystery of The Resort, and bringing the premiere episode to NBC is the perfect way to introduce it to new fans," said Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. "NBC viewers already know and love William Jackson Harper from The Good Place, and joined by the incredible Cristin Milioti, the two lead a phenomenal cast that is giving people their next binge-worthy series."

The Resort is a multi-generational, coming-of-age love story disguised as a fast-paced mystery about the disappointment of time. An anniversary trip puts a marriage to the test when the couple finds themselves embroiled in one of the Yucatan's most bizarre unsolved mysteries that took place 15 years prior.

The Resort stars William Jackson Harper (The Good Place), Cristin Milioti (How I Met Your Mother), Nick Offerman (Parks and Recreation), Skyler Gisondo (The Righteous Gemstones) and Luis Gerardo Méndez (Narcos: Mexico). The series hails from Palm Springs and Lodge 49's Andy Siara, who serves as writer, executive producer, and showrunner. Executive Producers for The Resort include Sam Esmail and Chad Hamilton of Esmail Corp (via Anonymous Content), along with Co-Showrunner / Executive Producer / Writer: Allison Miller (Angelyne) , Co-Executive Producer: Sarah Matte (Esmail Corp), UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group and Esmail Corp (Mr. Robot, Amazon's Homecoming). The first four episodes will be directed by Ben Sinclair (High Maintenance, Dave).