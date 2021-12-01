Peaky Blinders Season 6 Teaser Reveals Tom Hardy’s Return as Alfie





Peaky Blinders just got a teaser for Season 6 of the series. Tom Hardy is back as Alfie in the wildly loved show. Creator Steven Knight has talked about how the BBC and Netflix hit would be extending into the realm of film, but there’s some unfinished business on streaming. Almost the entire season has been edited and filmed. So, there’s just the matter of getting it into the world whenever the creative team sees fit. Hardy is a fan favorite in almost everything he ends up in. So, using him to get the fans in a lather is a good move from the show’s social account.

When Season 6 got announced, Knight told the fans that the last season would be a doozy. “Peaky is back and with a bang. After the enforced production delay due to the Covid pandemic, we find the family in extreme jeopardy and the stakes have never been higher. We believe this will be the best series of all and are sure that our amazing fans will love it. While the TV series will be coming to an end, the story will continue in another form,” he wrote.

“Along with our wonderful, supportive, partners at BBC and Netflix, we have been working diligently to ensure we can get ‘Peaky’ safely back into production; the safety of our cast and crew is always our priority,” executive producer Caryn Mandabach added. “Thank you to all the ‘Peaky’ fans who have been so unwaveringly supportive and patient. Steve’s scripts are incredible and mark the end of an epic story that has entranced audiences since it first started in 2013, but the world of Peaky Blinders will most definitely live on.”

Knight would also tell fans that the movie might not signal the end either. Peaky Blinders could see some shows emerge after the film. But, don’t you dare call them spinoffs.

“It’s a fully formed idea and it has a beginning, middle and end,” Knight said about the upcoming film. “And I think it’s going to be a fitting conclusion to the story told so far, but from it, there will be things I don’t really call spinoffs, but there will be other TV shows that I hope will come out of [it], that will continue to tell the story of this part of society and this family.”

