Pennyworth Season 2 Trailer Released

The second season of Pennyworth is almost here! After its critically-acclaimed debut last year, the origin story of Bruce Wayne's iconic butler is back for a second go-round. Season 2 of Pennyworth is set to debut on Epix in just over one month's time, on December 13th. Fortunately, fans don't have to wait that long to catch a glimpse of what's in store with this new installment. On Tuesday, Epix debuted the official trailer for Pennyworth Season 2, and you can check it out in the video above.

Pennyworth Season 2 takes place one year after the events of the Season 1 finale, and sees Jack Bannon's Alfred running The Delaney. In addition to Bannon, returning stars include Ben Aldridge, Emma Paetz, Hainsley Lloyd Bennett, Ryan Fletcher, Paloma Faith, Jason Flemyng, and Polly Walker.

New to the show in Season 2 is Simon Manyonda, who will be playing the popular DC character Lucius Fox. Also joining the fold this season is Jessica de Gouw, James Purefoy, and Edward Hogg.

Here's the official synopsis for Pennyworth Season 2:

"A year after the explosive events of last season, England finds itself embroiled in a devastating civil war, with the powerful, neo-fascist Raven Union, led by Lord Harwood (Jason Flemyng) threatening to control the entire country. North London remains one of the few resistance holdouts remaining. It’s here in the West End Neutral Zone, that we find Alfred Pennyworth. After years in the British Army, his training with the SAS has taught him to be a cynical optimist – expecting the worst, but knowing that he can handle it. Now running The Delaney, a black-market Soho club that welcomes everyone, regardless of their politics, Alfred, with his SAS mates, Deon 'Bazza' Bashford (Hainsley Lloyd Bennett) and Wallace 'Daveboy' MacDougal (Ryan Fletcher), is now in search of a way out – before London, and his country, burns itself to the ground. And he’s got his eye on America."

Are you looking forward to the second season of Pennyworth? What do you think of the new trailer? Let us know in the comments!