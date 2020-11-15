How to Watch the People's Choice Awards 2020

✖

2020 has been a year in which nothing is "normal", but even with the entertainment landscape dramatically changed thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic prompting production shutdowns, movie theater closures, delays, and even fundamental changes to other aspects of entertainment as well such as concerts and more, awards season still goes on to honor and recognize the things we did get in 2020. Tonight, it's the 46th People's Choice Awards turn to celebrate the fan-favorites in all things pop culture from the past year. Here's how to watch.

For the third year in a row, the People's Choice Awards will be broadcast live from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, this time around hosted by Demi Lovato. The ceremony kicks off on E! at 7p.m. ET with the network's Live From the Red Carpet coverage hosted by Giuliana Rancic and then the awards themselves are telecast live beginning at 9 p.m. ET. The awards will also air on Bravo, SYFY, and the USA Network.

The awards are also being livestreamed as well via the NBC website or the E! app but requires a valid cable login in order to watch. Additionally, you can watch the awards on a variety of other streaming services, including fuboTV, YouTubeTV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, or AT&T TV NOW. Again, the catch is that you must be a subscriber to the service in order to watch the stream. Both Hulu + Live TV and fuboTV do offer seven-day free trials.

For those unable to tune in live and who are hoping to catch the ceremony on next-day streaming, we do have a bit of bad news. The 2020 People's Choice Awards will not be available on either Hulu or Peacock, though it will be available on demand on VOD platforms on November 16th.

As for the ceremony itself, there are quite a few planned guests and performances. In addition to Lovato hosting, the ceremony is set to feature performances from Chloe x Halle and Justin Bieber. Jennifer Lopez will be presented with the People's Icon Award, Tracee Ellis Ross with the Fashion Icon Award, and Tyler Perry with the People's Champion of 2020 honor. In terms of nominees in the various categories, this year's list is quite eclectic. Bad Boys For Life, Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn, Extraction, Hamilton, Project Power, The Invisible Man, The Old Guard, and Trolls World Tour are all up for The Movie of 2020.

The 2020 People's Choice Awards take place tonight, Sunday, November 15th at 9 p.m. ET on E!