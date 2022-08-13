Peppa Pig Owners Lose Trademark Infrigement Lawsuit





Peppa Pig owners eOne have lost a trademark infringement lawsuit. Vietnamese-owned animation studio SConnect is accused of copying Peppa Pig. The case is listed under intellectual property according to Variety and is formed around "passing off and trademarks". The filing occurred in London's High Court, is against SConnect Ltd, SConnect Media LLC, SCN Media Limited and Manh Hoang Ta, a Vietnamese businessman registered as SCN Media Ltd.'s sole director in the United Kingdom. Entertainment One U.K. Limited and Astley Baker Davies Limited, the animation studio that created Peppa Pig, are listed as claimants. The group plans to revisit the case in another court.

Moscow City Court ruled "on the protection of exclusive rights to the characters of the animated work 'Svinka Peppa' ('Peppa Pig'). From this definition, it can be concluded no breach of intellectual property rights has been linked to Sconnect's 'Wolfoo' set of characters against EO's 'Peppa Pig' set of characters; while affirming that under the Russian law, EO is unable to file a claim with the same demand against Sconnect in the future."

"As demand for Peppa Pig remains as strong now as it's ever been, we couldn't be more excited to announce that additional new episodes are underway. In creating the global evergreen preschool series, Astley Baker Davies have achieved a rare, once in a generation success story. The show's enduring popularity is a tribute to their skill as storytellers and their dedication to the characters and their craft. We wish them every success as they embark on their next adventure," wrote eOne's Rebecca Harvey, EVP Global Brand and Marketing at eOne Family Brands.

She continued, "We remain committed to producing fresh Peppa Pig content that will continue to resonate with each new generation and that will underpin the long-term future of the property. We are, therefore, delighted to welcome award-winning British animation studio, Karrot, who will honour all the elements of the show that make it beloved of families around the world."

"Peppa Pig has been a huge part of our lives. It's a source of great pride that it's given joy to so many children for so many years," added Neville Astley, Mark Baker and Phil Davies of Astley Baker Davies. "Peppa will always be close to our hearts and we couldn't be more pleased to be passing the torch to the extraordinarily talented team of artists at Karrot who will continue to deliver our adored Peppa to the world for many years to come."

