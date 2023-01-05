Percy Jackson Fans Celebrate Walker Scobell's Birthday

There is a new son of Poseidon on the block. Disney+'s serialized reboot of Percy Jackson and the Olympians cast Walker Scobell (The Adam Project) in the titular role in in early 2022, with the young actor then embarking on eight months of production alongside co-stars Leah Jeffries (Beast) and Aryan Simhadri (Cheaper By The Dozen). Scobell and company have roughly three weeks of filming remaining before the eight-episode first season fully embraces its extensive post-production process. While Percy Jackson has been basically all gas and no brakes since shooting commenced in June 2022, the show's talent and fans alike took time to celebrate the leading man's big day.