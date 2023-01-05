Percy Jackson Fans Celebrate Walker Scobell's Birthday
There is a new son of Poseidon on the block. Disney+'s serialized reboot of Percy Jackson and the Olympians cast Walker Scobell (The Adam Project) in the titular role in in early 2022, with the young actor then embarking on eight months of production alongside co-stars Leah Jeffries (Beast) and Aryan Simhadri (Cheaper By The Dozen). Scobell and company have roughly three weeks of filming remaining before the eight-episode first season fully embraces its extensive post-production process. While Percy Jackson has been basically all gas and no brakes since shooting commenced in June 2022, the show's talent and fans alike took time to celebrate the leading man's big day.
Rick Riordan Shares His Gratitude
From Rick: A very happy birthday to our own Percy Jackson, the incredible @walkerscobell3! Every day I am grateful for his talent and dedication, and every day I am in awe of what he brings to the screen! pic.twitter.com/iJgmMibtYD— Rick Riordan (@rickriordan) January 5, 2023
Iconic Images
(1/4) Happy 14th Birthday to Walker Scobell! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/LAwCUZtdTO— Percy Jackson Updates 🌊 (@PercyUpdates) January 5, 2023
The Big 1-4
Happy 14th Birthday to Walker Scobell! pic.twitter.com/FHEWAlt2JR— Percy Jackson News 🔱 (@updatespercy) January 5, 2023
Aging Quickly
omg he's already in titan's curse age (also hbd to him! 🥳🎉)— cowboy like jib 🤠🍂 | i h8 school (@ohgreekgod) January 5, 2023
Birthday Wishes
Happy birthday Walkie! Wishing you more years and seasons ahead!— Nicolina Samir (@NicolinaSamir) January 5, 2023
King
happy bday king @walkerscobell3 pic.twitter.com/v7ummPHpBs— did the percy jackson trailer come out today? (@percytrailer) January 5, 2023
Best Percy Jackson Ever
happy birthday @walkerscobell3— lia. it a coisa (@cebonicaswift) January 5, 2023
you're the best percy jackson ever, and im so excited to see you shining in the pjo series! adore u 🫶 pic.twitter.com/7WPierG8gX
HBD!
@walkerscobell3 Happy birthday!!— Brandon Moore (@indigo_15) January 5, 2023
BDay Fan Art
Happy Birthday to our Percy Jackson, @walkerscobell3 ! We are so excited to see you on our screens. 💙
📸 : @BenteJam pic.twitter.com/gsa0pbmQvm— Tia (@tiadrevet) January 5, 2023
Seaweed Brain
happiest birthday to our seaweed brain!!💙💙💙💙 @walkerscobell3 pic.twitter.com/wenCd4Ytr8— k✨ (@lizzybennetskin) January 5, 2023