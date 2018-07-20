‘Rick and Morty’ Sleeping Bag Turns You Into Pickle Rick

I’m Pickle Rick, Morty! I transformed myself into a pickle using this sleeping bag from ThinkGeek, then I went out into the woods and slept under the stars amongst wild and dangerous creatures that would probably love to sink their teeth into a giant pickle man. Pickles don’t have common sense, Morty!

That’s right Rick and Morty fans, you can finally live the rustic pickle lifestyle thanks to this lightweight Pickle Rick sleeping bag that can double as a costume in a pinch. It’s one of ThinkGeek’s San Diego Comic-Con exclusives, but they’re making them available to purchase right here for $24.99. Orders are expected to commenceat some point today, July 20th. When they do go live, grab one while you can because there’s no telling how many were made. The full list of features can be found below.

• Pickle Rick Sleeping Bag

• Officially-licensed Rick & Morty merchandise

• A ThinkGeek creation & exclusive for SDCC

• Lightweight 1-2 season mummy-style sleeping bag, great for summer camping

• Or wearing as a full-body costume

• Also may prompt the sock guard to leave his post

• Double zipper closure

• Materials: 100% polyester

• Care Instructions: Machine wash warm. Tumble dry low.

• Imported

• Dimensions: 86″ x 29″

Now, if you want to take your Pickle Rick sleeping bag/costume to the next level, you could wear this Rick and Morty hoodie underneath to keep warm, then emerge from the sleeping bag to reverse your transformation. It comes complete with a built-in lab coat and cosplay hood. You can order it here for $59.99 with free shipping – but quantities are extremely limited.

On a related note, a new wave of officially licensed Adult Swim Rick and Morty fashions based on popular fan art is now available at Hot Topic! This follows a highly successful line of t-shirts released earlier this year that were culled from Hot Topic’s Rick and Morty t-shirt design contest.

This new wave of Rick and Morty gear includes a few shirts, but goes above and beyond with a Mr. Meeseeks hoodie, Seal Team Ricks military-style jacket, and Rick and Morty jogger pants. Links to each of the new styles can be found below.

• Rick and Morty Mr. Meeseeks Hoodie

• Rick and Morty Seal Team Ricks Military Jacket

• Rick and Morty Spaceship Crash Girls Raglan

• Rick and Morty Pocketful of Morty’s Girls T-Shirt

• Rick and Morty Black and White Portal T-Shirt

• Rick and Morty Black and White Jogger Pants

At the time of writing, the Metal-style Pickle Rick t-shirt pictured above wasn’t available to purchase, but it should be added soon. When it does arrive you’ll be able to find it right here along with the rest of Hot Topic’s Rick and Morty lineup.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.