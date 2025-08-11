Star Trek: Legacy Would Bring Back a Beloved Dead Character in a Surprising Way

This weekend, Star Trek fans learned a lot about the a spinoff series that is no longer in development, and is not expected to air anytime soon, Star Trek: Legacy. The series would have been a follow-up to Star Trek: Picard, created by showrunner Terry Matalas for Paramount+. Matalas attended the Star Trek Las Vegas convention this weekend, and he answered plenty of questions about Legacy while repeatedly reminding fans that this is a concept on the shelf, with no current plans for a revival. Among his revelations was his surprising plans for bringing Captain Liam Shaw (Todd Stashwick) back into the story.

Fans theorized that Shaw would be revived from the dead using Borg technology, and the idea took off. Discussion got pretty in-depth before Matalas relented and told the panel his real plan for Shaw. “I will say, since we’re so far away from the possibility of Legacy, that he wasn’t going to come back to life with Borg nanites,” he said, according to TrekMovie.com. “He was going to be the Emergency Engineering Hologram who did not want to turn off and was really pissed off that the Titan was turned into the Enterprise, and would refuse to call it the Enterprise, until late.”

Todd Stashwick as Captain Liam Shaw in “Disengage” Episode 302, Star Trek: Picard on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Trae Patton/Paramount+. ©2021 Viacom, International Inc. All Rights Reserved.

This idea hit hard with everyone in the room, including Stashwick, who joked, “We call it the ‘Shawlogram.’” However, fans still shouldn’t hold their breath for this project to come to fruition. Although Paramount’s merger with Skydance and its pledge to invest more in original programming has stirred hopes for some shelved projects to be revived, Matalas said that Legacy is not one of them.

“You know, never say never,” he said. Matalas even declined to reveal some of his ideas and plans for the show just in case it moves forward one day, but in the meantime, he has his hands full as the showrunner of Vision Quest for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He revealed that Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige recruited him for the job specifically because he was impressed with Star Trek: Picard Season 3.

Matalas also confirmed here that Vision Quest is now in post-production, which is good news for the series’ timeline. It will need a lot of special effects to bring Marvel’s robots back to life before its projected 2026 release date. In the meantime, Matalas said that his contract does not dissuade him from returning to the Star Trek franchise, saying, “I can work on whatever.”

Star Trek: Picard is streaming now on Paramount+, along with the rest of the franchise titles. Legacy is still just a shelved dream project for now, but many fans are holding out hope for big changes at Paramount to bear fruit soon.