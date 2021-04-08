Powerpuff Girls Live-Action Logo Revealed

✖

Wednesday is a good day for those excited about The CW's upcoming live-action The Powerpuff Girls series, Powerpuff. Not only has production begun on the series, but set photos have offered up a first look at the costumes for Bubbles, Blossom, and Bubblegum as well. Now, Maggie Kiley, who is directing the series pilot, has shared the series' logo as well. In a post to her Instagram account, Kiley shared the Powerpuff logo as displayed on the director's chair. You can check it out for yourself below.

As you can see from the photo, the logo strongly resembles the logo from the iconic Cartoon Network series with both logos sharing the same font and similar color scheme. In a sense, it fits in nicely with those costumes we saw in the set photos which themselves have an overall feel of the translation of the animated to live-action in a way that is simple, but effective.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maggie Kiley (@maggiekiley.director)

Based on the Cartoon Network animated series and characters created by Craig McCracken, Powerpuff follows Blossom (played by Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.‘s Chloe Bennet), Bubbles (Descendants‘ Dove Cameron), and Buttercup (Broadway actress Yana Perrault), who used to be America’s pint-sized superheroes but now are disillusioned twentysomethings who resent having lost their childhood to crime-fighting. Will they agree to reunite now that the world needs them more than ever?

Heather Regnier (Veronica Mars) and Diablo Cody (Juno) are writing the script for the Powerpuff pilot and Maggie Kiley is set to direct. Regnier, Cody, and Kiley will all executive produce alongside Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and David Madden. The series will also star Donald Faison as Professor Drake Utonium, and Nicholas Podany as Mojo Jojo Jr.

Powerpuff is among several series that The CW is exploring for the upcoming television season, along with Naomi, The Lost Boys, and Maverick. Additionally, the network has ordered backdoor pilots the Black Lightning spinoff Painkiller, the Nancy Drew spinoff Tom Swift, and the All American spinoff All American: Homecoming.

What do you think about the Powerpuff logo? Let us know in the comments!