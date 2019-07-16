Prime Day: Massive Star Trek Blu-ray Box Set Sale Includes The Complete TNG Series

A major deal on Star Trek Blu-ray / DVD box sets has become a Prime Day tradition, and Amazon took things even further for 2019. The prices on most of the sets have hit new all-time lows, and this includes the Star Trek: The Next Generation Complete Series Blu-ray, which is only $62.99 (43% off) while the deal lasts (which won’t be long). They’ve also added Star Trek: Discovery Season One on Blu-ray for only $16.98 (67% off).

You can shop the entire Star Trek Prime Day sale right here. It includes a mix of DVD and Blu-ray sets, the latter of which are listed below. While you’re at it, check out Amazon’s other big Blu-ray deals for Prime Day.

• Star Trek: The Original Series: The Complete Series – $31.99 (44% off)

• Star Trek: Enterprise: The Complete Series – $34.69 (52% off)

• Star Trek: The Next Generation – The Complete Series – $62.99 (43% off)

• Star Trek: Discovery Season One – $16.98 (67% off)

• Star Trek: The Animated Series – $16.49 (38% off)

On a related note, Amazon is offering the Star Trek Trilogy: The Kelvin Timeline box set as a Prime Day exclusive. The 9 disc collection includes Star Trek (2009), Star Trek Into Darkness (2012), and Star Trek Beyond (2016), along with all of the bonus features from previous releases (including the Target exclusive bonus disc for Beyond) and a poster.

If you don’t own any of the films in the Kelvin Timeline (the alternate reality in which the “reboot” films take place) in 4K, this would be the set to get. Prime members can order it right here for $59.99. The standard Blu-ray / Digital edition is also available for $36.06.

