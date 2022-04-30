One of Prime Video's Best Shows Is Back For a New Season

✖

One of Amazon Prime Video's most beloved series has returned for a second season. On Friday, the streaming service dropped the second season of Undone, three years after the dramedy series first debuted. The show, which utilizes rotoscoping techniques to create its animation, explores the elastic nature of reality through its central character, Alma (Rosa Salazar). After getting into a nearly fatal car accident, Alma discovers she has a new relationship with time and uses this ability to find out the truth about her father's death. The series, which is co-created by Bojack Horseman alums Kate Purdy and Raphael Bob-Waksberg, is poised to deal even more with the multiverse — and with the history of Alma's family — in Season 2.

"We saw this brilliant director, animator named Hisko Hulsing from the Netherlands." Purdy told ComicBook.com back in 2019. "We found his material online, and we were blown away with how realistic and grounded it is. How mature. And we thought, well that's actually perfect for this show, because we want the world to feel as real as possible. But we want the kind of elasticity of animation. Where it doesn't feel like you're going live-action to CGI or special effects. It feels like it's all of the same world. But that plays into her questioning of reality. There's no separation, in terms of her experience."

"So, it made perfect sense and, fortunately, he really responded to the material, as well. And it turned out to be a great collaboration, and he suggested rotoscoping." Purdy added. "'Cause he had done it on a project with this producer, Tommy Pallotta, who did Scanner Darkly and Waking Life with Richard Linklater. And we all got together and talked about how this would work and what the process would be, and it seemed like the perfect fit for the material. 'Cause then we get all these beautiful micro-expressions and emotions from Rosa that we get to capture and feel. She just pierces through the animation and you can feel all that rawness and all that vulnerability that she brings to her performance, which is incredible."

The cast of Undone also includes Angelique Cabral as Becca, Constance Marie as Camila, Siddharth Dhananjay as Sam, and Bob Odenkirk as Jacob.

As mentioned above, Season 2 of Undone is now available to stream on Prime Video.