Production Wraps on The Boys Season 2

Not enough superhero mayhem in your life? A bloody void still there after finishing all eight episodes of The Boys this summer? Worry not, four months after the series’ not-so-surprise renewal, production has officially wrapped on The Boys season 2. Executive producer Eric Kripke took to Twitter to reveal the news about the end of the next batch of episodes for the hit Amazon Prime Video series. Cast members Jack Quaid and Karl Urban wrapped a few days earlier as well, teasing the series would return in mid-2020.

Season 2 of the series will introduce a new member for the superhero group The Seven with the addition of Aya Cash (You’re the Worst) as the hero Stormfront, a gender-flipped version of the character from the pages of the Garth Ennis graphic novel series. In the comics, Stormfront was a superhero born from Nazi Germany that maintains the beliefs from his homeland. The character will likely take on a different and more modern interpretation of that style of “hero” for the streaming series.

Speaking with ComicBook.com recently, Quaid said that no one is ready for season 2 of the series, teasing a bigger scale, insane moments, saying: “I’ve done things this season that are definite firsts for me in my career, and I probably won’t do them again since. Definitely a moment… I can’t give it away, but when you see it, you’ll know what I’m talking about.”

“And I think we’ve gotten way deeper with every single character on the show. It’s bigger, but it’s a lot deeper with everyone,” Quaid continued. “And I think that that’s what’s important about Season 2 is not that you just go bigger and have more fights – which we totally have – but that you really delve into the characters and understand what makes them tick. And I know from Hughie’s perspective, we get into a lot of that. So yeah. I’m just really excited for people to see season two. I think it’s even better than season one, in my opinion.”

“I’m so beyond thrilled with the response to Season 1. And mainly, it’s made me get my ass in gear and work even harder on Season 2,” Kripke previously said about the new season. “I don’t want Season 2 to go bigger, I want it to go deeper. A more intense, more insane, more wrenching, more character-driven season. It’s my one and only goal to make Season 2 even better than Season 1.”

Starring alongside Quaid in The Boys are Karl Urban, Erin Moriarty, Antony Starr, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tom Capon, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, and Elizabeth Shue. The series is executive produced by Preacher‘s Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, as well as Supernatural and Timeless‘ Erik Kripke.

The Boys Season 1 is now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.