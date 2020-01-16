Punky Brewster Sequel Ordered to Series at Peacock Streaming Service

Good news for all of the Punky Brewster fans out there; the sequel series is officially moving forward on NBCUniversal’s new streaming platform, Peacock. The reboot/sequel has been in development for some time and a pilot was ordered by Peacock late last year. It appears the streaming service likes what it has in this updated take on the classic program, because NBCUniverse has announced this week that it has ordered Punky Brewster to series.

Original star Soleil Moon Frye is once again taking on the role of Penelope “Punky” Brewster, the character she played for four seasons as a child beginning in 1984. Cherie Johnson will also be returning for the sequel, reprising her role as Punky’s best friend, Cherie. The rest of the cast includes Quinn Copeland, Lauren Donzis, Oliver De Los Santos, and Noah Cottrell. Freddie Prinze Jr. will appear in the pilot episode as Punky’s ex-husband.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This reboot series will follow Punky as a newly-single mother of three children, who is simply trying to keep everything together when she meets a foster child named Izzy (Copeland), who reminds her a lot of herself.

“I am beyond thrilled and honored to be bringing Punky back! I’m grateful to our NBCUniversal Content Studios and Peacock family and to our incredible team of creators, writers, producers, cast and crew that have put their hearts into this journey every step of the way,” said Frye. “It is with great love for the amazing people who were such a pivotal part of creating the Punky magic that I will do my very best to honor their memory as we once again share Punky with the people that love her and a new generation discovering her for the first time. To our incredible fans who have stood by us, thank you for believing in me and I will do my best to make you proud. I love you. Punky Power forever!”

The new Punky Brewster is written and executive produced by Steve and Jim Armogida. Frye also serves as an EP with series creator David Duclon and Jimmy Fox.

Punky Brewster is set to premiere this year after the launch of Peacock in the spring.