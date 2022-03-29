Puppy From Betty White Oscar’s Tribute Adopted by John Travolta and His Son

Betty White’s Oscar tribute led to John Travolta and his son adopting a puppy. During The Academy Awards, the entire house took a second to remember the Golden Girls star as she was featured in the In Memoriam segment. As a part of White’s work during her career, she tried to help animal causes whenever possible. That led to Jamie Lee Curtis holding a tiny pup named Mac & Cheese on-stage. They were looking for a home for the dog. Travolta’s youngest son Ben is going to be taking care of Mac for the time being. The Pulp Fiction star shared a picture of their new trio on Instagram and social media couldn’t get enough of it.

Curtis gave a mention to all she worked for in her time, “She was not only a Golden Girl, she was a legend who brightened every room she walked in and brought a smile to the faces of all who watched her on the screen,” she said. “And day in and day out for almost a century, she was a woman who cared so much for not just her two-legged friends but for animals just like this. The greatest gift you could give Betty White is to open your heart and your home and adopt a rescue dog just like Mac & Cheese from Paw Works. So thank you, Betty, thank you for being a friend to us all.”

On Twitter, Instagram previously spoke of her drive, “Betty White, actress and animal lover, would have been 100 on Jan. 17. To honor and celebrate her legacy, fans donated over $1M across Instagram and Facebook to animal shelters and rescues of their choice. #BettyWhiteChallenge”

Earlier this year, her assistant posted the final photo taken of the actress. She encouraged fans to help affect the world in the same way. “Hello Everyone! It’s Kiersten. Betty’s Assistant. On this special day, I wanted to share this photo of Betty. It was taken on 12/20/21. I believe it’s one of the last photos of her,” she explained. “She was radiant and beautiful and as happy as ever. Thanks to all of you who are doing kind things today and every day to make the world a better place.”

