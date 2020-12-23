Rare Rankin/Bass Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer Puppets Go on Display in Atlanta Puppetry Museum

✖

While audiences around the world cozy up together for a family re-watch of the classic Rankin/Bass stop-motion animated special, Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer, one lucky place will have two of the surviving puppets from the TV event on display. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution brings word that both Rudolph and Santa from the special are now on semi-permanent loan to the Center for Puppetry Arts in the Georgia Capital, a museum showcasing all things puppets. Executive director of the Center for Puppetry Arts Beth Schiavo revealed that an anonymous donor purchased the puppets at auction and has gifted them to the museum.

According to the outlet after production concluded on the special, the various puppets used were given away as souvenirs to crew members and family, separating them around the country and resulting in them being in varying conditions, if they survived at all. The Rudolph and Santa puppet appeared on Antiques Road Show in 2006 where they were valued between $8,000 and $10,000. Later a collector purchased and restored the figures before bringing them to auction back in November where they were expected to fetch a six figure sum. Bidding on the two figures crossed $300,000 at one point and eventually ended at $368,000.

The anonymous donor released a statement to the AJC about the matter, saying: "These were beloved characters of my childhood and I can think of no better place for them to ‘retire’ than in the trusted care of the Center for Puppetry Arts, the first and largest nonprofit organization in the U.S. solely dedicated to the art of puppetry.”

The Center for Puppetry Arts has determined that a little more restorative work will be needed before they can be put on display, with no official date for their unveiling revealed just yet.

Founded in 1978, The Center for Puppetry Arts is a fantastic venue to visit if you ever find yourself in Atlanta and an interest in puppetry. One of the permanent exhibits in the museum is the The Jim Henson Gallery featuring Muppets from Sesame Street, The Muppet Show, and Fraggle Rock in addition to Henson created characters and costumes from The Dark Crystal, Labyrinth, and more. The Global Collection Gallery at the museum features creations from around the world which also includes the likes of Crow T. Robot and Tom Servo from Mystery Science Theater 3000 and puppets from Tim Burton's The Corpse Bride