Raven-Simone Responds To Rumors That Raven's Home Is Cancelled

Raven's Home has been a hit for Disney Channel, resulting in four seasons of fun with Raven, Chelsea, and their kids. The recent season 4 finale did leave some questions as it could very much serve as the series finale if it needed to, and fans started thinking it might end up being the finale since the show has not been officially renewed for a season 5 just yet. During an interview with Raven-Symone and wife Miranda Pearman-Maday about their new YouTube channel, ET asked about the status of season 5, and it seems Raven is just as curious about it as we are.

"I cannot tell you the status of Raven's Home because I don't know it myself," Raven said. "I hope that people go back and watch the series and write in, tweet, post what they would like because ultimately we are here for the fans. We are here to entertain those. And do I love my cast? Yes. Do I want to work with them for as long as I can? Of course. Is it my decision? No, that's Disney Channel's decision. So wait for it. Make noise, stomp your feet, do what you can and see what happens."

As for the finale closing the book on the series, it could very well serve as that, but it also could just be the end of a chapter in the ongoing story.

"I directed it. So yes, I do know what it looks like, but I also know there's been many series in the history of television that have ended but also have come back, and have ended and not come back," Raven said. "So I think it's a good cliffhanger to whatever happens, and I think that that chapter in [Raven and Chelsea's] life as a whole is done. And I think that we encapsulated this series in a really nice way. And who knows what could happen in the future."

"If I knew exactly whether it's done, whether it's not, I would tell you," Raven said. "But as of right now, there is no set answer for you."

For those unfamiliar with the show, Raven's Home brings back Raven Baxter, who frequently gets visions of the future. In the new show, she is now mother to two children named Nia and Booker, the latter of which has inherited her ability of psychic visions. They are joined by Raven's friend Chelsea, who has to move in with Raven after a bad divorce. She has a son named Levi, though in their case the parent-child roles seem to be reversed. The kids also have a friend who lives across the hallway named Tess.

The show is a revival of Symone's original show, That's So Raven, which ran on the Disney Channel from 2003 to 2007 and was nominated for two Emmy Awards during its run.

