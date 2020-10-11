Green Lantern: Ray Fisher Praises Showrunner Seth Grahame-Smith After Work on Flash Solo Film

✖

On Friday, HBO Max revealed official details about its upcoming Green Lantern series, announcing that the streamer has ordered 10 episodes as well as that Seth Grahame-Smith will serve as showrunner and will co-write the series with Arrowverse architect Marc Guggenheim. Now, Justice League star Ray Fisher is weighing in on the announcement, praising Grahame-Smith from his time on the Flash movie.

On Twitter, Fisher called Grahame-Smith "an awesome dude through and through" and declared them to be the best commander for the Green Lantern Corps.

Seth Grahame-Smith is an awesome dude through and through! We connected in a big way during his time on the Flash film. He’s got a big heart and I know he’s gonna slay GL🤗 There is no better commander for the core! 🙌🏽Well deserved @sethgs🙌🏽 https://t.co/73swznWbqS — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) October 9, 2020

The Flash movie has been a very long road, so it may come as a surprise to some that Grahame-Smith was ever involved but in 2015 it was announced that he would be writing and direct The Flash for Warner Bros. However, just a year later, it was announced that he had left the project as director over "creative differences." The Flash movie has since gone on to find its footing with IT director Andy Muschietti and is currently slated to be released on November 4, 2022.

As for Green Lantern, the series will explore the history of the different heroes who join the corps. Executive producer Greg Berlanti is teaming up with Grahame-Smith to tell the stories of heroes such as Alan Scott, Kilowog, Guy Gardner, Jessica Cruz, Simon Baz, and more in the new live-action series. It does not yet have a release date.

You can check out the official description of the series for yourself below.

"From HBO Max, DC, Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television comes a bold adaptation of the iconic comic book franchise, a saga spanning decades and galaxies. Green Lantern will depict the adventures of a multitude of Lanterns, including Guy Gardner, Jessica Cruz, Simon Baz, and Alan Scott — Earth’s first Green Lantern, who, true to the comics, is a gay man — and many more. The series will also include fan favorites such as Sinestro and Kilowog, and will also introduce new heroes to the ranks of the Green Lantern Corps."

Green Lantern does not have a release date. Other DC-inspired productions headed to HBO Max include James Gunn's Peacemaker series, starring John Cena and spinning out of The Suicide Squad, and the Gotham City Police Department-focused series tying into the Matt Reeves-directed The Batman.

