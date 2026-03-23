9 Years Later, Regular Show Returns With First Look at Cartoon Network Revival

Regular Show is returning for a new revival series nine years after the animated show ended its run with Cartoon Network, and the first trailer is showing off what to expect from the next era of the franchise. You might have noticed that Cartoon Network’s most classic franchises have been returning with either new streaming releases or new projects lately, and it’s been a part of a huge nostalgic effort that fans of these classic shows have been appreciative of. This is especially true for Regular Show as it returns for a new series nearly a decade after its finale.

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Regular Show first announced it was working on a brand new revival series with original series creator J.G. Quintel back in 2024, but the Cartoon Network classic has been playing coy about what to expect from the show while sharing very few details about it. That is until the first official look has been revealed for the new revival series, now confirmed to be titled Regular Show: The Lost Tapes after months of rumors. Check it out below.

When Does Regular Show: Lost Tapes Come Out?

Courtesy of Cartoon Network

Regular Show: The Lost Tapes, which was the previously reported title for the series, will be making its debut on Cartoon Network worldwide on May 11th. Regular Show is in a unique position as it’s one of the few Cartoon Network shows that not only got to air an official series finale, but actually brought its story to a proper narrative end too. With a time jump revealing Mordecai and Rigby’s future lives after they stopped working at the park, there was a bit of a concern from fans over whether this new revival would negate all of that effort.

That’s something Rigby voice actor William Salyers noted about his hesitation for the new Regular Show as well, but also seemed to tease there’s nothing to worry about with the revival, “I mostly didn’t want to ruin what I thought was one of the best endings of a series that I had anything to do with or not, the star continued. “I thought the actors ended it on a brilliant note. That was my first thought, that I hope they don’t undo that. And… theoretically, they do not.” That seems to be the case with the new show’s synopsis too.

What Is Regular Show’s New Revival About?

Courtesy of Cartoon Network

Regular Show: The Lost Tapes seems to be referring to the series finale when it was revealed that the entire series was just a VHS tape that some ethereal being had been watching. The title seems to indicate that it’s going to be showing off new adventures set in the original timeline, and that’s something further teased by the finale too, “Join Mordecai and Rigby in their wildest and funniest moments from Regular Show! From epic battles with the Moon Monster to hilarious pranks on Benson, watch the greatest and weirdest moments that Regular Show has to offer! Relive the best scenes featuring your favorite park employees and their friends.”

Regular Show is teasing much more of a look at the revival during a special Q&A panel with J.G. Quintel as part of WonderCon 2026 on March 27th, so hopefully it won’t be too much longer until we get a better idea of how this revival is going to bring the Cartoon Network classic back to screens.

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