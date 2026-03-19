Regular Show’s New Series Confirms Release Date With a Major Reveal

Ever since Regular Show ended, there has been a Rigby and Mordecai sized-hole in Cartoon Network’s schedule. Luckily, it had previously been confirmed that the park employees who struggle with some fantastical scenarios are set to make a comeback. With Regular Show: The Lost Tapes confirmed to land this year, many were left wondering when the beloved franchise would hit the screen. Well, wonder no more, animation fans, as the Regular Show spin-off has confirmed when it will arrive and is teasing the arrival of the first footage from the long-awaited series.

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Regular Show: The Lost Tapes will arrive on Cartoon Network on May 11th this summer, bringing back the beloved animated characters following the series finale that arrived in 2017. Having eight seasons with close to two hundred and fifty episodes, it makes sense that the cable network would want to bring back Benson’s employees. In three days from the publishing of this article, a new trailer seems to be arriving on the show’s official YouTube page, and here’s how the platform describes the upcoming spin-off: “Join Mordecai and Rigby in their wildest and funniest moments from Regular Show! From epic battles with the Moon Monster to hilarious pranks on Benson, watch the greatest and weirdest moments that Regular Show has to offer! Relive the best scenes featuring your favorite park employees and their friends.”

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What Are The Lost Tapes?

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For those who might not be aware, Regular Show’s final episode already hinted at exactly what the “Lost Tapes” are. Following the passing of Pops and the finale showing us what happens to the characters years into the future, it is shown that all of the adventures had been recorded to VHS. What this means is that the upcoming spin-off will, more than likely, show viewers unseen adventures for Mordecai and Rigby from the original eight seasons, or perhaps even before the start of the series. While plenty of details have been filled in, there are still some big questions surrounding the upcoming series.

In the days leading up to the spin-off, rumors had been swirling that the spin-off series might not just be on Cartoon Network, but it might arrive on Adult Swim. While the show was originally made for all ages, the subject matter certainly does have the ability to skew more toward an older audience.

At a recent event, the voice of Rigby, William Salyers, hinted at the upcoming spin-off and how the cast didn’t want to undo Regular Show’s grand finale. “Theoretically, something that fans have said to me, and it echoed my own concern before I knew anything about it. I mostly didn’t want to ruin what I thought was one of the best endings of a series that I had anything to do with, or not. I thought the actors ended it on a brilliant note. That was my first thought, that I hope they don’t undo that. Theoretically, they do not.”

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