SYFY’s ‘Resident Alien’ Casts Alan Tudyk and More

SYFY’s Resident Alien has enlisted quite an array of cast members.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, five actors have joined the upcoming Resident Alien pilot episode, which will be led by genre fan-favorite Alan Tudyk. Sara Tomko, Alice Wetterlund, Corey Reynolds, and Levi Fiehler have also joined the pilot, which is based on the Dark Horse comic of the same name.

Tudyk will play Dr. Harry Vanderspeigle, a reclusive resident of a small Colorado town — as well as the alien who takes over his body after crashing on Earth. When the doctor is murdered, the alien has to put his secret mission aside and take the doctor’s place. As he inhabits the doctor’s body, he’ll start to wonder whether humans might be worth saving after all.

This marks just the latest television role for the Firefly and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story alum, after signing on to play the villainous Mr. Nobody in DC Universe’s Doom Patrol.

Tomko, whose credits include Sneaky Pete and playing Tiger Lily on Once Upon a Time, will be playing Astra Twelvetrees, a resident of Patience, Colorado who complicates the alien’s mission.

Reynolds will be playing Sheriff Mike Thompson, who runs Patience with an iron fist, even breaking into people’s houses when he suspects they’re up to something, which is pretty much always. The actor’s credits include The Closer and Murder in the First.

Wetterlund, whose credits include Silicon Valley and People of Earth, plays D’Arcy Morin. A former Olympic snowboarder turned ski patrol member, D’Arcy uses a mortar launcher to clear avalanches, and occasionally just blow off steam.

Rounding out this round of casting is Fiehler, who play srecent college grad Ben Hawthorne, who ran for mayor to pad his resumé and now finds himself dealing with the fallout from a grisly murder. Fiehler’s credits include The Fosters and Mars.

Resident Alien will be adapted by Family Guy‘s Chris Sheridan, who will executive produce alongside Dark Horse’s Mike Richardson and Keith Goldberg, as well as Amblin TV’s Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank.

Are you excited to see the cast of Resident Alien come together?